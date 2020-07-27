Guggenheim Securities Launches Equity Options Services

Offers Institutional Investors Research Insights, Option Strategies, and Execution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, is expanding its product offering to include equity options, providing institutional clients advice and specific ideas on derivative portfolio strategy, risk management, and volatility analysis along with the ability to execute on that advice. Guggenheim Securities will pair option strategies with the deep intellectual capital of its equity research product and best-in-class execution platform.



As part of this launch, Guggenheim Securities hired Ed Boll, Bill Visconto, and Jim Ryan at EAB Investment Group as consultants to develop this product suite with the Equities team. Mr. Boll is CEO of EAB, specializing in bespoke option strategy research, beta management, and a diversified multi-asset approach to portfolio defense. He has more than 20 years of experience in the options markets. Mr. Visconto will primarily focus on custom risk modeling, and Mr. Ryan will spearhead technology solutions and the integration of the Guggenheim Securities equity and option platforms.

“We are excited to offer clients the combination of deep, intellectual capital of our equity research and best-in-class execution of our equities platform with cutting edge modeling and technology built into our new derivatives consulting services,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities. Dante Ferrarie, Head of Equities Execution, added: “This new offering will help clients achieve their investment objectives in the options market efficiently and confidently, backed by insightful ideas and a track record of success. We are excited to have someone of Ed’s caliber and expertise contributing to this important effort.”

“Many institutional investors are looking for opportunities in a rapidly evolving and idiosyncratic options market. With Guggenheim Securities’ new capabilities, we will help clients manage risk through every market cycle,” Mr. Boll said.

