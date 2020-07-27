Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nationwide Expansion with the Acquisition of Belmont Village Financial Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimize Wealth Management is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Belmont Village Financial Group. With this latest addition, Optimize expands its presence into the heart of Ontario and provides a greater reach for clients searching for a more holistic approach and a no-load advisory relationship. The acquisition will add a new office in the Kitchener Waterloo region.



Belmont Village Financial was founded by CEO Leigh Hogg and has served the greater community of the Kitchener Waterloo area since 1982, offering integrated wealth management solutions focusing on optimizing and protecting clients’ assets. Over the years, they have built a loyal and diverse client base, with a large number of multigenerational accounts. They take an interest in their clients’ lives and well-being and enjoy watching them flourish. Belmont Village Financial has an impeccable reputation within the industry, their community and among their clients.

“Belmont Village Financial’s coordinated team approach to creating integrated wealth plans for clients perfectly complements Optimize’s entirely holistic wealth management method,” said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channels and Corporate Development. “We believe this acquisition is an excellent fit for both parties. Pairing Optimize’s robust portfolio management and multi-family office platforms along with the dedicated and premiere financial planning services of Belmont Village Financial will provide clients with a significant amount of value.”

About the Optimize Wealth Advisor Platform

Optimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service, coupled with an institutional level of portfolio management. Optimize has in-house Will and Tax specialists, as well as Mortgage and Insurance specialists to provide clients with a full suite of services and solutions to meet their needs. Optimize’s Advisor Platform is built with the belief that technology can make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.

