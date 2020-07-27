Poverty Dignified, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Stakeholders

/EIN News/ -- Kennewick, WA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Poverty Dignified, Inc.(symbol OTC pk.PVDG), is hosting a conference call on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8 am Pacific time to update stakeholders on recent activities and discuss the outlook for 2020.

James C. Katzaroff, CEO will be joined by Bruce Jolliff, CFO and Patrick Netter, Senior Marketing Consultant. Katzaroff said, "We have a large, passionate stakeholder base and as the three of us have recently joined the company we believe it prudent to introduce ourselves and converse with those who are interested to discuss our recent news releases as well as several other matters."



Please call:781.448.4829, then enter 22560. The call will start promptly at 8:00 am and terminate at 9:00 am.



NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the word "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.



Contact: James C. Katzaroff

Phone: 509.491.0701

Email: jkatzaroff@katmoi.com