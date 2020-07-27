VIDEO: Thousands Register for Florida’s First Ever Virtual Human Trafficking Summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced a new, record-smashing registration tally for the upcoming 2020 Human Trafficking Summit—more than 2,000 people! Registrants span more than half of the states in the union. For the first time ever, the Summit will be held virtually—in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Given the virtual format of the Summit, spots remain open for people interested in joining the fight to end human trafficking. The annual Summit brings together local, state and national leaders immersed in the fight to eradicate all forms of human trafficking.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This devastating health crisis has not kept human traffickers from their evil endeavors and we won’t let it stop us from joining together as a state and nation to share ideas and learn more effective strategies for eradicating this horrific crime. I am overwhelmed at the outpouring of support and interest in our virtual Human Trafficking Summit. Even though thousands have already registered, we still have room for more and would invite anyone interested in joining our fight to register for the Summit now.”This year, registrants will get a unique opportunity to participate in more than 15 hours of presentations from subject-matter experts from across the country without having to travel or leave the office. Each presentation will be one hour in length. Summit attendees will be able to participate in targeted breakout sessions covering:
Legal and law enforcement;
Service delivery;
Policy and research; and
Medical and health care.
More information, including the agenda, award nomination forms and frequently asked questions, can be found here. The virtual Summit is free-of-charge and launches Tuesday, Oct. 6. To register, click here.The annual Human Trafficking Summit is hosted by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Health, Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Inc. and Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Committee. This year’s collegiate partner is the University of Central Florida.
