Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY Reveals How to Overcome a Fear of the Dentist
Lewis Morrison Dentist
Overcome such concerns for a healthy, beautiful, and bright smile.CLIFTON PARK, NY, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a recent study finds that more than 60 percent of people now suffer from so-called dental fear, such fears are, it seems, on the rise, according to Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY. Thankfully, the dental office is on hand to help as they reveal how to overcome a fear of the dentist, from seeing past painful prior experiences perpetrated by uncaring practitioners to understanding how painless dentistry is entirely possible in the right hands.
"First, recognize that fear of the dentist is real, and that it often stems from a bad experience that was painful and perpetrated by an uncaring practitioner," explains Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY's Dr. Lewis Morrison.
A recent study, in fact, according to Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY's Dr. Lewis, found that over 60 percent of people now suffer from so-called dental fear. Conducted via market research platform DentaVox, of the 18,000 people surveyed, a total of 61 percent reported experiencing such worries.
What's more, the study also revealed that, as a result, approximately one-third of the U.S. population now completely avoids visiting the dentist because of dental fear or anxiety, Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY reports. "Almost four percent even suggested that they'd never once, in their life, been to a dentist," adds Dr. Lewis.
Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY has been making healthy, beautiful, and bright smiles a reality for patients of all ages in Clifton Park and surrounding areas for almost forty years.
Known as dentophobia or odontophobia, a fear of dentists is a common phobia among people of all ages, according to Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY. Worries outlined by the DentaVox study, as referenced by Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY, included fear of pain, a fear of the smell of dental chemicals and the sound of the drill, plus general fears surrounding the dental chair, and of receiving a bill for completed dental work.
"It doesn't help in the long term to be put to sleep because, for proper dental care, you have to go back to the dentist," explains Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY's Dr. Lewis Morrison. "You need to find somebody who you can put your trust in that they will attend to your concerns and be sympathetic to discomfort if you're experiencing it," he adds.
"It may take additional local anesthetic, but with the proper dosage and techniques, over 99.5 percent of the discomfort in a dental office can be overcome, even with dental injections, if handled properly," the Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY-based dentist goes on.
Treatment should, Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY's Dr. Morrison points out, be completely—or almost completely—painless, but, again, only in the right hands. "Check out dentists carefully, and make sure that you have an understanding with any dentist before treatment," suggests the expert.
"If it doesn't go well, find another dentist right away," adds Dr. Morrison, wrapping up, "to avoid developing or adding to a fear of the process either now or in the future."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here