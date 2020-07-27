Trex Names New President of Commercial Products Division

Laura Rygielski Preston Takes the Helm at Trex Commercial Products

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) announces the appointment of Laura Rygielski Preston as president of Trex Commercial Products, Inc. Effective today, Rygielski Preston takes over management of the company’s commercially focused subsidiary, which includes two Minneapolis-based businesses – Trex Commercial Products, a national leader in architectural railing systems, and Staging Concepts, a leading provider of portable staging solutions.



Rygielski Preston brings with her more than 25 years of experience as a sales and operations executive with large global companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President and General Manager of a $200 million business with Trane, Inc, a subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand, where she succeeded in driving record sales growth and implementing lean manufacturing processes. Rygielski Preston began her career with Trane in 2006 and served in a variety of sales and operations management roles during her 15-year tenure with the company. Previously, she held progressively more responsible sales and strategic planning positions at Johnson Controls where she worked from 1991 to 2006.

“We are very pleased to welcome Laura to our leadership team,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “Her well-rounded background and proven management skills make her an excellent fit to drive growth while implementing operating efficiencies and continuing to achieve synergies with Trex Residential Products.”

“This is an excellent opportunity to utilize the extensive sales and operating experience I have gained throughout my career,” noted Rygielski Preston. “Trex Commercial Products and Staging Concepts have industry-leading engineering and design capabilities that can be leveraged to gain additional market share and improved financial performance. I look forward to working with the teams to achieve these goals.”

Rygielski Preston earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance and Business Economics from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA in Global Business from the University of Manchester in the U.K.

For more information about Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Commercial Products

Based in Minneapolis, Minn., Trex Commercial Products, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. The division is comprised of two distinct business units that serve the commercial building arena. Trex Commercial Products ( www.trexcommercial.com ) is a national leader in engineering architectural railings for commercial applications. Staging Concepts ( www.stagingconcepts.com ) is a leading international provider of portable staging solutions. Acquired by Trex Company in 2017, both companies were founded in 1990 and have industry-leading reputations for engineering innovation, quality and customer service.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Claire Vartabedian or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

cvartabedian@lcwa.com or statay@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c5e0a2b-b986-4213-9a4a-1fd4fd584867