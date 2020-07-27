Does Your Business Have Multiple Locations?
Does your business have multiple locations within South Dakota? Are you looking to cut down on sales tax filing paperwork? To get a consolidated filing permit, your businesses must have the following requirements:
- Identical ownership;
- The same federal identification number;
- The same Standard Industrial Classification number;
- The same license type;
- The same file code; and
- The same accounting method
Any business requesting a statewide sales tax permit must maintain records that clearly show the following for each location reported under the statewide permit:
- Gross receipts;
- Deductions; and
- Municipal sales
If your businesses meets all the requirements above, please fill out our Consolidated Filing Permit Application below.