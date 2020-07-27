Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Does Your Business Have Multiple Locations?

Does your business have multiple locations within South Dakota? Are you looking to cut down on sales tax filing paperwork? To get a consolidated filing permit, your businesses must have the following requirements: 

  1. Identical ownership;
  2. The same federal identification number;
  3. The same Standard Industrial Classification number;
  4. The same license type;
  5. The same file code; and
  6. The same accounting method

Any business requesting a statewide sales tax permit must maintain records that clearly show the following for each location reported under the statewide permit:

  1. Gross receipts;
  2. Deductions; and
  3. Municipal sales

If your businesses meets all the requirements above, please fill out our Consolidated Filing Permit Application below.

