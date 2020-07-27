Does your business have multiple locations within South Dakota? Are you looking to cut down on sales tax filing paperwork? To get a consolidated filing permit, your businesses must have the following requirements:

Identical ownership; The same federal identification number; The same Standard Industrial Classification number; The same license type; The same file code; and The same accounting method

Any business requesting a statewide sales tax permit must maintain records that clearly show the following for each location reported under the statewide permit:

Gross receipts; Deductions; and Municipal sales

If your businesses meets all the requirements above, please fill out our Consolidated Filing Permit Application below.

Complete Form