Video - MEK supporters, Resistance Units express solidarity with the Free Iran Global Summit - #FreeIran2020

— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many activists of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) engaged in activities last week to show their support for the Free Iran Global Summit (July 17-20, 2020). They were particularly active on July 17, the opening session of the Summit.

The Summit linked 30,000 locations around the globe with over 1,000 dignitaries and personalities from 102 countries.

Through various initiatives, and activities, including group presentation, wall writing, distributing leaflets, The MEK supporters voiced support for Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and expressed their determination to realize the aspirations of the Iranian people for the overthrow of the clerical dictatorship and the establishment of a free Iran.

The MEK supporters and Resistance Units activities took place while the regime repressive security forces, and Basij militias were on high alert in Tehran, as well as other cities including, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Nowshahr, Rasht, Kerman, Shahrak-e Qods, Chalus, Meshkinshahr, Isfahan, Tabriz, Khorramabad, Marivan, Lahijan, Zahedan, Khorramshahr, Karaj, Kerman, Kashan, Yazd, Fars province, Qazvin, Rudsar, Abadan, Bandar Abbas, Marand, Shahroud, Kazerun, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Babolsar, Khuzestan, Asaluyeh, Amol, Arak, Saveh, Semnan, Dezful, Shahrekord, Sarbaz, Ahar, Mashhad, Hashtgerd, Robat Karim, Khuzestan, Behbahan, Gorgan, Bandar Anzali, Mazandaran, Khoy, Zabol, Qom, Shahriar, Kahnooj, Malard Karaj, Masjed Soleyman, Andimeshk, Bojnurd, Hamedan, Chaharmahal Bakhtiari, Urmia, Neyshabur, Bushehr, Damghan, Kish (Hormozgan), and Jiroft.

In addition to the initiatives undertaken by the youth and supporters of the MEK before the Summit, a large number of MEK Resistance Units filmed their participation in the online summit and posted clips and photos of their online presence during the Summit.

In the video clip below please find a sample of screengrabs from hundreds of clips received from inside Iran.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

