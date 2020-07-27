Video - MEK supporters, Resistance Units express solidarity with the Free Iran Global Summit - #FreeIran2020
MEK supporters and Resistance Units express their solidarity with the Free Iran Global Summit- July 2020
Through various initiatives, and activities, including group presentation, wall writing, distributing leaflets, The MEK supporters voiced support for Maryam Rajavi”PARIS, FRANCE, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many activists of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) engaged in activities last week to show their support for the Free Iran Global Summit (July 17-20, 2020). They were particularly active on July 17, the opening session of the Summit.
— NCRI
The Summit linked 30,000 locations around the globe with over 1,000 dignitaries and personalities from 102 countries.
Through various initiatives, and activities, including group presentation, wall writing, distributing leaflets, The MEK supporters voiced support for Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and expressed their determination to realize the aspirations of the Iranian people for the overthrow of the clerical dictatorship and the establishment of a free Iran.
The MEK supporters and Resistance Units activities took place while the regime repressive security forces, and Basij militias were on high alert in Tehran, as well as other cities including, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Nowshahr, Rasht, Kerman, Shahrak-e Qods, Chalus, Meshkinshahr, Isfahan, Tabriz, Khorramabad, Marivan, Lahijan, Zahedan, Khorramshahr, Karaj, Kerman, Kashan, Yazd, Fars province, Qazvin, Rudsar, Abadan, Bandar Abbas, Marand, Shahroud, Kazerun, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Babolsar, Khuzestan, Asaluyeh, Amol, Arak, Saveh, Semnan, Dezful, Shahrekord, Sarbaz, Ahar, Mashhad, Hashtgerd, Robat Karim, Khuzestan, Behbahan, Gorgan, Bandar Anzali, Mazandaran, Khoy, Zabol, Qom, Shahriar, Kahnooj, Malard Karaj, Masjed Soleyman, Andimeshk, Bojnurd, Hamedan, Chaharmahal Bakhtiari, Urmia, Neyshabur, Bushehr, Damghan, Kish (Hormozgan), and Jiroft.
In addition to the initiatives undertaken by the youth and supporters of the MEK before the Summit, a large number of MEK Resistance Units filmed their participation in the online summit and posted clips and photos of their online presence during the Summit.
In the video clip below please find a sample of screengrabs from hundreds of clips received from inside Iran.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
MEK supporters, Resistance Units inside Iran express solidarity with the Free Iran Global Summit #