COVID-19 Testing Sites Available FREE at AtoZdatabases.com

AtoZdatabases.com announced today that it will now offer a Free COVID-19 testing site locator on its database.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AtoZdatabases.com announced today that it will now offer a Free COVID-19 testing site locator on its database. In addition to being the leading and most trusted source in libraries for patrons to find information such as health care facilities, government and social services providers – AtoZdatabases.com will now make this invaluable pandemic information available to anyone in the United States."In this time of unprecedented hardship, people need to be able to find COVID-19 testing sites in their local neighborhood. AtoZdatabases.com provides that resource with this new FREE service," said Jordan Laborde – General Manager for AtoZdatabases. "Because this information is so valuable and needed in today’s climate, we have made it available to subscribers and NON-subscribers alike @ https://marketing.atozdatabases.com/covid-19/ completely FREE."Over 2,200 Libraries nationwide provide the AtoZdatabases.com product to their communities which includes:Nationwide Jobs Database – with over 7 Million Jobs available30 Million Businesses – with Executive Name and Title220 Million Consumers – with Age, Income and Home Value availableSmall Business Growth Tools – To Boost the Economy in your Home TownFor more information or to find out how to bring AtoZdatabases.com to your community or a FREE Trial call Jordan Laborde at 877.428.0101 or email contactus@atozdatabases.com today.AtoZdatabases is the premier reference and marketing database marketed to Library, Academic, and Government institutions throughout the U.S. This simple, user-friendly, web-based solution provides details on businesses and households within the U.S. Patrons of subscribing institutions can research the 30 Million Businesses database, 220 Million Consumers database, 7.9 Million Healthcare Professionals Database, New Business and New Mover Databases, a powerful Find a Job tool, and much more.