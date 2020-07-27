Bombardier Expands Worldwide Customer Support with Enhanced Structural Repair Capabilities

Extended capabilities provide customers with unparalleled support and more reasons to bring their jets home to Bombardier

Bombardier’s Customer Response Center (CRC) remains the single point of contact for all customer repair needs

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Aviation has announced the extension of its worldwide customer support offerings through enhanced structural repair capabilities for its worldwide fleet of business jets.

Bombardier’s structural repair offerings are a collaborative effort with The Mobile Repair Team, a company which specializes in the completion of aircraft structural repairs worldwide. Bombardier Aviation will continue to provide high-quality repair solutions at one single point of contact through Bombardier’s Customer Response Center at +1-866-538-1247 (North America) and +1-514-855-2999 (International).

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this extended partnership with The Mobile Repair Team will allow us to provide worldwide skilled and proficient structural repairs directly through our Customer Response Center alongside the outstanding service experience that our distinguished Bombardier customers expect,” said Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier Aviation.

The cross-functional CRC teams at Bombardier are empowered with state-of-the art tools and technology and are backed by Bombardier’s aircraft engineering as well as The Mobile Repair Team’s high-quality structural repair solutions that keep customers’ aircraft flying. Bombardier continues to show its ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the most comprehensive onsite, mobile and aircraft-on-ground resolution services in the industry.

