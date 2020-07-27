Video Release: Gov. Ricketts Delivers Legislative Address as Session Resumes
LINCOLN – On Friday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered remarks to the Unicameral in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber. In his address, Gov. Ricketts provided an update on the State’s pandemic response and urged State Senators to deliver property tax relief to Nebraska’s hardworking families.
