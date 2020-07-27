Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Video Release: Gov. Ricketts Delivers Legislative Address as Session Resumes

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Watch the Governor’s address to the Legislature by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – On Friday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered remarks to the Unicameral in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber.  In his address, Gov. Ricketts provided an update on the State’s pandemic response and urged State Senators to deliver property tax relief to Nebraska’s hardworking families. 

 

Video of the address can be found by clicking here.

 

