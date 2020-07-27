Global Moringa Products Market Will Reach USD 8,400 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Moringa Products Market

Global moringa products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8,400 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Moringa Products Market By Product (Tea, Seeds, Oil, Leaf Powder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Application (Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global moringa products market in 2019 was around USD 5,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8,400 Million by 2026.

People are tightly engaged with their current hectic lifestyles & long sedentary jobs; hence, they are unable to focus on their health and nutrition. Owing to the expanding pool of the geriatric population and constantly surging disposable incomes, many people have started taking food supplements to meet the nutritional requirement of the body. As moringa-based products and ingredients have a wide range of medicinal benefits, the global moringa products market is likely to boom in the coming years. Nearly all the parts of the moringa tree are edible and have several nutritional as well as medicinal properties. Moringa seeds, leaves, bark, pods, and gum are rich in vitamins and minerals. The products maintain optimum blood glucose levels and improve cardiovascular health. Moreover, moringa ingredients neutralize free radicals, enhance anti-inflammatory mechanisms inside the body, and enhance the oxygen-carrying capacity of red blood cells.

Based on the product segment, the “leaf powder” category significantly directs the global moringa products market

In 2019, the leaf powder segment generated the largest revenue among all the moringa-based products and held the leading position in the global market. Moringa leaf powder is a key ingredient used in developing many skincare- and digestion-related medicines. Moreover, the moringa leaf powder has antibiotic and antibacterial properties, which help in restricting the growth of various pathogenic organisms. Owing to all the medicinal properties packed in the moringa leaf powder, the global demand for moringa products is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to attain dominance in the global moringa products market throughout the study timeframe

The Asia Pacific has been directing the global moringa products market as India is the origin of moringa trees, the sole source of moringa ingredients and products. Throughout the region, India is the leading exporter of moringa seeds, moringa oil, moringa fruits, and moringa leaves. Besides this, the demand for moringa in American countries is anticipated to boom, owing to the remarkable shift towards a vegan diet.

Some of the key players driving the global moringa products market are Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing, Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd., Ancient Greenfields, Philippine Moringa & More Corporation, Kuli Kuli Foods, Marudhar Impex, Grenera, Vyora Herbals Private Limited, Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited, Paritosh Herbals, Mother’s Farm, Jailev International Trading Corporation, and Earth Expo Company, among others.

This report segments the global moringa products market as follows:

Global Moringa Products Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Tea

Seeds

Oil

Leaf Powder

Others

Global Moringa Products Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Offline

Online

Global Moringa Products Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

