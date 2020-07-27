Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Expands High-Quality Alcohol Production Capacity

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, today announced that it is expanding its production capacity of USP grade high quality alcohol at its Pekin, Illinois facility by 30 million gallons per year. The new capacity will be online in the fourth quarter of 2020, supplying the growing demand for the company’s USP grade high quality alcohol with existing and new customers.



“Our Pekin facilities have supplied the highest quality alcohol products for over 100 years, and our experience, consistent quality and superior service positions us well to meet the surging demand for USP alcohol used in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol’s Co-CEO. “Through debottlenecking and other process improvements, we have already added 25 million gallons of annual capacity of high quality alcohol production, and with the completion of the new project, we will increase production capacity by another 30 million gallons per year. By the end of 2020, our Pekin site will have the capability to produce 140 million gallons of high quality alcohol per year, the majority of which meets or exceeds USP specifications.

“Our diversification strategy is paying dividends as is our success expanding our presence as a leading provider of high-quality alcohols.”

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates seven production facilities in California, Idaho, Illinois and Oregon. The plants have a combined production capacity of 450 million gallons per year, and produce over two million tons per year of co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2, based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and high-quality alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s plants as well as for third parties. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com .

