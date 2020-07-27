Pluralsight to Help Machine Learning Enthusiasts Skill Up with AWS DeepRacer

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills and engineering management platform, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will help technologists enhance their machine learning (ML) skills with AWS DeepRacer, a fully autonomous 1/18th scale race car driven by reinforcement learning (RL).



The collaboration features an AWS DeepRacer hub on the Pluralsight platform that includes a customized channel, curated by Pluralsight and AWS experts, for AWS DeepRacer content. Users will have access to a variety of offerings, including a series of workshops, webinars, and racing events.

“AWS DeepRacer is a different, creative way to apply ML techniques in a practical and tangible way,” said Eric Alder, head of partnerships at Pluralsight. “Upskilling and testing new methods through experimentation are at the heart of this challenge, which fits in perfectly with Pluralsight’s deep expertise in AI and ML. AWS DeepRacer-specific content will be integrated withlarryb1991 the Pluralsight platform as another resource to help users learn and apply reinforcement learning, an increasingly used ML method.”

First announced in November 2018, AWS DeepRacer is a fun and interesting way to get rolling with reinforcement learning (RL), literally, with the fully autonomous 1/18th scale race car, a cloud-based 3D racing simulator, and a global racing league. Developers can train, evaluate, and tune RL models in the online simulator. Then, developers can either compete virtually in the AWS DeepRacer League for a chance to win the AWS DeepRacer Championship Cup or race against friends and colleagues in the real world by loading their model onto the AWS DeepRacer device (sold separately).

The collaboration enables the practical application of ML skills through challenges and competitions, accelerating learning potential. Participants will be able to access specifically curated content and courses to get rolling with AWS DeepRacer. Pluralsight Skill IQ will also be available to provide a data-driven, fast assessment of a user’s current skill level and enable participants to track their progress over the course of the challenge.

“As part of our leadership in Cloud AI Developer Services, AWS created AWS DeepRacer to provide developers a fun and interesting way to get hands-on with ML,” said Mike Miller, Director of AI Devices at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “This collaboration with Pluralsight will give developers, of any skill level, the resources they need to develop their ML skills and get the most out of their AWS DeepRacer experience.”

The program will kick off with a series of webinars, beginning on July 28 with “The Future of AI/ML/RL." Additionally, workshop attendees will receive $30 in AWS credits to help cover AWS DeepRacer usage costs in the AWS console. To get started with AWS DeepRacer content on the Pluralsight platform, visit https://ww3.pluralsightevents.com/awsdeepracerseries .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and ML, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com .

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Dan Sorensen

Director, Communications

dan-sorensen@pluralsight.com