Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager, is Featured in New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a public, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that a new audio interview with the Company is now available.



The interview featuring an overview of WUHN’s current news and moves can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/7-27-20-smallcapvoice-interview-voyager-digital-vygvf/

Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager, called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over his Company’s business model and the markets that they operate in. Ehrlich described how Voyager is different from their competition, the upcoming plans for the Voyager token, the Company’s distinct revenue streams (transaction spreads on commission-free trading, customer interest earned and coin listing fees), how Voyager’s robust technical infrastructure excels during periods of market volatility and much more. Recently Voyager announced the expansion of its partnership with Circle Internet Financial Inc., to include the Company's Circle Payments API Integration. Voyager will integrate the Circle Platform Services & Payments API into its Voyager Crypto Broker Platform which will result in the expansion of its funding mechanisms.

In the interview, Erlich stated, “We have a unique model that provides a valuable service to retail consumers. Being an agency broker for digital currencies, we are connected to multiple exchanges, market makers and liquidity providers around the globe to allow consumers to buy up to 40 different crypto-currencies using U.S. dollars as their denomination. We bring the crypto-currency markets to the consumer in a way that is most familiar to them - similar to the traditional and familiar online brokerage experience while allowing them to earn interest on various coins. These are exciting times for our company. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a client of Stockvest. StockVest's team of top Influencers introduces publicly traded companies to a wide audience of investors from around the globe helping public companies attain maximum market awareness resulting in increased trading volume, a broadened shareholder base and increased share valuations.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/ .

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

SmallCapVoice.com has been compensated for this interview. Link to full disclaimer and compensation https://www.smallcapvoice.com/disclaimer/ .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. There is no assurance any of the upcoming milestones listed above will be realized in the manner contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information contact:

contact@investvoyager.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

info@smallcapvoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com