Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCBB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben or the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has established an exploration camp and commenced ground work at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle region of NW British Columbia. Initial fieldwork will consist of mapping, prospecting, soil and rock sampling to better define existing targets and generate new targets for a drill program later in the season (permits are currently in place).



Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map



The initial area of focus will be on the West bank of the Boundary Valley, roughly 500m south of the high-grade mineralized zone at North Boundary. This area is host to a 300m-long corridor of polymetallic mineralization that has returned gold grades ranging from 10.0 to 43.4 g/t Au (grams per tonne), 29.2 to 46.0 g/t Ag and 1.3 to 4.6% Cu in multiple rock samples from outcrop. Drillhole FK19-53 intersected a mineralized horizon located 110m directly below these surface samples that averaged 1.2 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.3 % Cu over 19.0m, illustrating the continuity of mineralization over significant vertical extent. The Au-Ag-Cu mineralization and alteration seen in Drillhole FK19-53 core closely resembles mineralization previously discovered by Aben at North Boundary:

NORTH BOUNDARY HIGH-GRADE ZONE

38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m from 114.0-124.0m including 331.0 g/t Au over 1.0m from Hole FK18-10. Also 22.0 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag over 4.0m from 84.0-88.0m



from 114.0-124.0m including over 1.0m from Hole FK18-10. Also over 4.0m from 84.0-88.0m 6.7 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10.0m , including 18.9 g/t Au, 16.6 g/t Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0m in Hole FK17-04



, including over 3.0m in Hole FK17-04 21.5 g/t Au, 28.5 g/t Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6.0m from Hole FK17-05

Of note, this mineralized corridor is located West of the Nelson Creek fault, previously thought to cut off the polymetallic mineralization found East of the Nelson Creek fault at North Boundary. A large and untested magnetic anomaly is located 190m west of the mineralized trend in a scree-covered area with little outcrop present. The coincident magnetic anomaly combined with the confirmed precious metal mineralization in both outcrop and drill core from this area make for a compelling target that will be further explored during this season.



Proposed Exploration and Drill Targets



Jim Pettit, President and CEO of Aben Resources states; “We are pleased to be back up at the Forrest Kerr Project for another season of exploration. We have utilized the off season to work up some very site-specific targets based on detailed drill analytics, surface sampling, and geophysical analysis from the past 3 years. The initial work this year will involve ground truthing the targets selected before drilling later in the summer. As stated in this news release, we will start in an area that has an abundance of high-grade surface and outcrop mineralization that is coincidental with down-hole mineralization directly below the surface samples. This is basically the process we used to discover the high-grade gold zone at North Boundary.”

Forrest Kerr Project:

The Forrest Kerr Property consists of 4 separate claim blocks comprised of 56 mineral claims (23,397 ha) and is owned 100% by Aben Resources. Numerous areas of interest have been identified since Aben began systematic exploration in 2016, with a total of 70 drill holes (21,968m/72,055’) completed to date by Aben. The Boundary Valley hosts significant surface gold mineralization and complex structural intersections, both of which are important indicators of the potential for discovery of more sub-surface high-grade gold mineralization.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Aben Resources:



Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.0 million in the Company’s treasury.



For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com



