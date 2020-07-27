Lakeland Financial Reports Second Quarter 2020 Performance

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $19.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 9% versus $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share decreased 9% to $0.77 for the second quarter of 2020, versus $0.85 for the second quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased $2.4 million, or 14%, from the first quarter of 2020, in which the company had net income of $17.3 million, or $0.67, diluted earnings per share. Pretax pre-provision earnings1 were $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6%, or $1.7 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, pretax pre-provision earnings increased 8%, or $2.1 million, from $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.



The company further reported net income of $37.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 versus $43.4 million for the comparable period of 2019, a decrease of 15%. Diluted earnings per share also decreased 15% to $1.44 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 versus $1.69 for the comparable period of 2019. Pretax pre-provision earnings1 were $57.2 million for the six months ended June 30 2020, versus $55.2 million for the comparable period of 2019, an increase of 4%, or $2.0 million.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “The Lake City Bank team has done a tremendous job in managing through this unprecedented period. The strength of our financial performance is evident in our operating performance as demonstrated by the healthy growth of pretax pre-provision earnings. Yet the real strength of our performance is the most intangible one, our team’s positive attitude and ‘get it done’ mindset that has defined our COVID-19 pandemic response. At every step during this crisis, the culture of efficient execution that we have developed over the past two decades has driven our team’s actions.”

Financial Performance – Second Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2020 versus Second Quarter 2019 highlights:

Return on average equity of 12.92%, compared to 15.76%

Return on average assets of 1.45%, compared to 1.76%

Loan growth of $492 million, or 12%

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $555 million funded

Core deposit growth of $612 million, or 15%

Noninterest bearing DDA growth of $479 million, or 51%

Net interest income increase of $1.1 million, or 3%

Revenue growth of $698,000, or 1%

Provision for loan losses of $5.5 million compared to $785,000, an increase of $4.7 million, or 601%

Noninterest expense decrease of $1.0 million, or 5%

Pretax pre-provision earnings increase of $1.7 million, or 6%

Average total equity increase of $60 million, or 11%

Second Quarter 2020 versus First Quarter 2020 highlights:

Return on average equity of 12.92%, compared to 11.51%

Return on average assets of 1.45%, compared to 1.40%

Average loan growth of $401 million, or 10%

Average PPP loans outstanding increased by $458 million

Core deposit growth of $443 million, or 11%

Noninterest bearing DDA growth of $368 million, or 35%

Net interest income increase of $674,000, or 2%

Noninterest income increase of $392,000, or 4%

Revenue growth of $1.1 million, or 2%

Provision expense decline of $1.1 million to $5.5 million

Noninterest expense decrease of $1.0 million, or 5%

Pretax pre-provision earnings increase of $2.1 million, or 8%

Average total equity increase of $8.0 million, or 1%

Return on average total equity for the second quarter of 2020 was 12.92%, compared to 15.76% in the second quarter of 2019 and 11.51% in the linked first quarter of 2020. Return on average total equity for the first six months of 2020 was 12.22%, compared to 16.17% in the same period of 2019. Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.45%, compared to 1.76% in the second quarter of 2019 and 1.40% in the linked first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the first six months of 2020 was 1.43% compared to 1.78% in the same period of 2019. The company’s total capital as a percent of risk-weighted assets was 14.93% at June 30, 2020, compared to 14.49% at June 30, 2019 and 14.23% at March 31, 2020. The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 11.35% at June 30, 2020, compared to 11.30% at June 30, 2019 and 11.99% at March 31, 2020.

As announced on July 14, 2020, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on August 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2020. The second quarter dividend per share of $0.30 is unchanged from the dividend per share paid in the first quarter of 2020.

Findlay continued, “Our fortress balance sheet continued to strengthen in the first half of 2020 as both our capital and loan loss reserve levels grew. Our dividend reflects both the historical strength of our balance sheet and our confidence in the future.”

During the first quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 289,101 shares of its common stock for $10 million at a weighted average price per share of $34.63. Share repurchases under the repurchase plan were suspended in March with $20 million of authorization remaining available under the plan. No shares were repurchased under the plan during the second quarter of 2020.



Average total loans for the second quarter of 2020 were $4.46 billion, an increase of $499.1 million, or 13%, versus $3.96 billion for the second quarter 2019. Average PPP loans for the second quarter of 2020 were $458 million. Excluding PPP loans, average loans were $4.00 billion compared to $3.96 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $41.3 million, or 1%. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans grew $401.2 million, or 10%, from $4.06 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Average loans excluding PPP loans decreased by $56.5 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Total loans outstanding grew $491.9 million, or 12%, from $4.00 billion as of June 30, 2019 to $4.49 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total loans excluding PPP loans decreased by $62.7 million, or 2%, as of June 30, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, total loans excluding PPP loans decreased by $149.8 million, or 4%, as of June 30, 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The company believes that some borrowers initially reduced outstanding loans utilizing PPP proceeds and expects these loan outstandings will return as PPP proceeds are utilized.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the United States Treasury Department formally announced the PPP on March 31, 2020 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act). At June 30, 2020, the company had $554.6 million of PPP loans outstanding. The yield on PPP loans was 2.66% for the second quarter of 2020, which reflects the combined impact of the 1.00% interest rate on PPP loans and net PPP loan fee accretion.

Findlay added, “Our efforts to support our customers with the PPP loan program continue. We believe that liquidity from PPP loans has provided our borrowers with critical support for their businesses and employees during this trying time and we are pleased to be able to provide it.”

Average total deposits were $4.70 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $396.1 million, or 9%, versus $4.30 billion for the second quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits increased by $492.7 million, or 12%. Total deposits grew $422.1 million, or 10%, from $4.22 billion as of June 30, 2019 to $4.64 billion as of June 30, 2020. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased by $361.7 million, or 8% as of June 30, 2020 as compared to the first quarter 2020. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $612.1 million, or 15%, from $4.00 billion at June 30, 2019 to $4.62 billion at June 30, 2020 due to growth in commercial deposits of $595.9 million, or 50% and growth in retail deposits of $166.9 million or 11% offset by decreases in public fund deposits of $150.7 million, or 12%. On a linked quarter basis core deposits increased by $443.2 million, or 11% at June 30, 2020 as compared to the first quarter 2020 due to growth in commercial deposits of $401.1 million, or 29% and growth in retail deposits of $71.6 million, or 4% offset by a decrease in public funds of $29.4 million or 3%. PPP loan proceeds to borrowers impacted the increase in deposits during the quarter as loan proceeds were deposited into borrower checking accounts at the bank. Management expects demand deposit balances to decrease over time as PPP loan proceeds are deployed by borrowers for payroll and other business operating needs.

The company’s net interest margin decreased 27 basis points to 3.10% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.37% for the second quarter of 2019. The company’s net interest margin excluding PPP loans was 3.17%(1), or 7 basis points higher, and reflects a 20 basis point decline from 3.37% the second quarter of 2019. Linked quarter net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased by 18 basis points to 3.17% from 3.35% for the first quarter 2020. The lower margin in the second quarter of 2020 was due to lower yields on loans and securities, partially offset by a lower cost of funds, driven by the Federal Reserve Bank decreasing the target Federal Funds Rate by 225 basis points since the second half of 2019, inclusive of two Federal Reserve Bank emergency cuts to the Federal Funds Rate during March 2020. The two emergency cuts reduced the Federal Funds Rate by 150 basis points and brought the Federal Funds Rate back to the zero bound range of 0.00% to 0.25%. In addition, the second quarter net interest margin was impacted by the lower yield on the PPP loan portfolio.

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 3%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $674,000, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2020. Pre-tax PPP loan interest and fee income was $3.0 million during the second quarter 2020.

The company’s net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 3.22% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The company’s net interest margin excluding PPP loans was 3.25%(1), or 3 basis points higher for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income increased by $1.8 million, or 2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the first half of 2019 due to loan and core deposit growth offset by margin compression.

Pursuant to the incurred loan loss methodology, the company recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $785,000 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 601%. On a linked quarter basis, the provision decreased from $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $12.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.0 million for the comparable period of 2019. The higher provision in 2020 was driven by the potential negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s customers. The company’s loan loss reserve to total loans was 1.31% at June 30, 2020 versus 1.26% at June 30, 2019 and 1.31% at March 31, 2020. The company’s loan loss reserve to total loans excluding PPP loans1 was 1.50% at June 30, 2020 versus 1.26% at June 30, 2019 and 1.31% at March 31, 2020. PPP loans are guaranteed by the United States SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for loan losses. As permitted by the CARES Act, the company elected to defer its application of FASB’s new rule covering the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) standard. The company will continue to monitor developments related to CECL adoption and will manage the process accordingly.

Net charge offs in the second quarter of 2020 were $90,000 versus net recoveries of $217,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and net charge offs of $3.6 million during the linked first quarter of 2020. The higher net charge offs in the first quarter of 2020 were due primarily to a $3.7 million charge-off resulting from a single commercial manufacturing borrower. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020 versus net recoveries to average loans of 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019, and net charge offs to average loans of 0.36% for the linked first quarter of 2020. On a year-to-date basis, net charge offs to average loans were 0.18% compared to net recoveries to average loans of 0.01% for the first six months of 2019.

Nonperforming assets decreased $204,000, or 1%, to $15.1 million as of June 30, 2020 versus $15.3 million as of June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets were $798,000, or 6%, higher than the $14.3 million reported as of March 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at June 30, 2020 decreased to 0.28% from 0.31% at June 30, 2019 and was unchanged from 0.28% at March 31, 2020. Total impaired and watch list loans increased by $320,000, or 0%, to $208.2 million at June 30, 2020 versus $207.9 million as of June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, total impaired and watch list loans increased by $24.4 million, or 13%, from $183.8 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in total impaired and watch list loans was due primarily to an increase in non-impaired watch list credits that resulted from five downgraded credits, which were offset by four upgraded credits. Impaired watch list loans decreased by $284,000, or 1%, to $24.0 million at June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, impaired watch list loans increased by $1.1 million, or 5%, from $22.9 million at March 31, 2020 due to the addition of two nonaccrual commercial loans offset by paydowns of impaired loans.

“Since year-end 2019, we have increased our allowance for loan losses by 17%, or $8.4 million. In addition, we delayed the implementation of CECL to ensure that we can maintain our granular, credit by credit, approach to reserve adequacy,” Findlay said. “When the COVID-19 crisis emerged late in the first quarter, we took steps to identify where we believed the risk existed in our loan portfolio and have built the allowance to a conservative level reflective of our historical approach. We will continue to manage our allowance with a bias towards conservatism. Yet, it remains too early to really know the full impact of the crisis on borrower creditworthiness.”

The company’s noninterest income decreased $419,000, or 4%, to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest income was positively impacted by a $956,000 increase, or 240% growth, in mortgage banking income, a $926,000 increase, or 242% growth, in swap fee income generated from commercial lending transactions and a $159,000 increase, or 10% growth, in wealth management fees over the prior year second quarter. The credit valuation adjustments on interest rate swaps increased noninterest income by $271,000 in the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $2.7 million, or 55%, in service charges on deposit accounts driven by lower treasury management fees and lower transaction-based fees. Treasury management fees from a former commercial customer were $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, overdraft fee income declined by $494,000, or 55%, during the second quarter as compared to the prior year second quarter. The company believes that economic stimulus payments paid by the U.S. Treasury to customers during the second quarter of 2020 provided liquidity to our retail customers and reduced overdrafts.

The company’s noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 5%, to $21.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $23.1 million in the prior year period. Noninterest income was positively impacted by a $1.3 million increase, or 213% growth in mortgage banking income, a $1.2 million increase, or 155% growth, in swap fee income generated from commercial lending transactions and a $398,000 increase, or 12% growth, in wealth management fees over the corresponding prior year period. The credit valuation adjustments on interest rate swaps increased noninterest income by $1.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the corresponding prior year period. Noninterest income was negatively impacted by a $4.2 million decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as decreases of $187,000 in investment brokerage fees and decreases of $187,000 in bank owned life insurance income primarily due to a variable bank owned life insurance product that contains equity based investments. Service charges on deposit accounts for the six months ended June 30, 2019, included $3.7 million of fees from a former commercial customer.

The company’s noninterest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 5%, to $21.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Corporate and business development decreased $544,000 primarily due to reduced business development and training expense. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $430,000 primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation expense. Offsetting the decreases were increases in net occupancy expense driven by COVID-19 related expenses of approximately $395,000 incurred to prepare for our branch reopening and our Return to Workplace Plan. In addition, data processing fees increased driven by the company’s continued investment in customer focused, technology-based solutions and ongoing cybersecurity and data management enhancements.

The company’s noninterest expense decreased by $1.4 million, or 3%, to $43.2 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to $44.6 million in the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was driven by salaries and employee benefits, which decreased by 4%, or $1.1 million, primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation expense. Corporate and business development decreased $639,000 primarily due to reduced business development and training expense. Offsetting the decreases were increases in data processing fees. In addition, net occupancy expense increased driven by COVID-19 related expenses, primarily for personal protective equipment and the implementation of social distancing measures for both employees and customers.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 41.6% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 44.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and 44.5% for the linked first quarter of 2020. The company’s efficiency ratio was 43.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 44.7% in the prior year period.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

COVID-19 Crisis Management

During the second quarter, Lake City Bank focused on its response to the crisis for its employees and its customers. The bank closed branch lobbies on March 21, 2020 and directed its clients and communities to its drive up facilities and by-appointment visits in addition to digital channels via online and mobile banking. The bank created a Branch Reopening Task Force, which established guidelines under which the bank could safely open its offices. On June 15, 2020, the bank reopened all of its branch lobbies. The bank will keep all safety protocols in place until it determines that the public health risks posed by COVID-19 no longer require the precautionary measures that are in place.

In addition, the bank continues to utilize its Remote Workplace Plan for staff to reduce staff density in its offices and to ensure operational redundancy in the event of an outbreak in any of the bank’s facilities. Technology has played a large role in the successful Remote Workplace Plan and the bank’s digital solution utilization by its customers has increased significantly.

Active Management of Credit Risk

The company’s Commercial Banking and Credit Administration leadership continues to review and refine the list of industries that the company believes are most likely to be materially impacted by the potential economic impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The current assessment includes a smaller group of industries as compared to the initial list of potentially affected industries disclosed in the company’s April 27, 2020 first quarter release. The company’s current list of industries under review represents 6.6%, or $261.2 million of the total loan portfolio versus $764.9 million, or 18.7% as of April 27, 2020, excluding PPP loans. The following industries are included in the 6.6% along with their respective percentage of the loan portfolio: hotel and accommodations – 2.5%, dairy and hogs – 1.6%, restaurants – 1.0%, education – 1.0% and entertainment and recreation – 0.5%. The company has no direct exposure to oil and gas and limited exposure to retail shopping centers.

“We completed our long-standing semi-annual Loan Portfolio Review Meetings on July 17th. These meetings are an insightful and detailed process for the entire team and included in-depth reviews of the 18.7% of the loan portfolio identified early in the COVID-19 crisis, as well as all credits rated below the pass grade. The meetings include an officer-by-officer review of their loan portfolios. These thorough reports drove the reduction of the industries we believe to be most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are cautiously encouraged by the portfolio review process as it demonstrated that our commercial borrowers are generally managing through the crisis effectively,” Findlay said.

Findlay continued, “We will continue to be diligent and active in identifying and understanding the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our borrowers. Clearly, this crisis is not over and it will be critical that we stay on top of emerging risk in the loan portfolio to ensure that our historical strength continues on the credit quality front.”

The company’s commercial loan portfolio is highly diversified and no industry sector represents more than 8% of the bank’s loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020. Agri-business and agricultural loans represented the highest specific industry concentration at 8% of total loans. The company’s Commercial Banking and Credit Administration teams continue to actively work with customers to understand their business challenges and credit needs during this time.

COVID -19 Related Loan Deferrals

As detailed below, loan deferrals peaked on June 17, 2020, in the amount of $737 million, representing 487 borrowers, or 16% of the total loan portfolio. As of July 22, 2020, total deferrals attributable to COVID-19 were $425 million, representing 212 borrowers, or 9% of the total loan portfolio. Total deferrals as of July 22, 2020 represented a decline in deferral balances of 42% from the peak levels. Of that total, 159 were commercial loan borrowers representing $420 million in loans, or 10% of total commercial loans and 53 were retail loan borrowers representing $5 million, or 1% of total retail loans.

Total Loan Deferrals Peak June 17, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 22, 2020 % change from Peak Borrowers 487 384 212 -56% Amount (in millions) $737 $653 $425 -42% % of Total Loan Portfolio 16% 15% 9% NA





Total Commercial Deferrals Peak June 17, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 22, 2020 % change from Peak Borrowers 351 322 159 -55% Amount (in millions) $730 $647 $420 -42% % of Commercial Loan Portfolio 18% 16% 10% NA





Total Retail Deferrals Peak June 17, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 22, 2020 % change from Peak Borrowers 136 62 53 -61% Amount (in millions) $7 $6 $5 -29% % of Retail Loan Portfolio 2% 1% 1% NA

As of July 22, 2020, 363 borrowers with loans outstanding of $416 million had reached their initial 90 day deferral maturity. Of this group, 92 borrowers with loans outstanding of $110 million were granted a second deferral. This represents 25% of initial deferral borrowers and 26% of initial deferral loan amounts.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the outcomes on the first wave of deferral maturities. There was a high level of uncertainty with our borrowers when this crisis began, and the initial level of deferrals reflected that uncertainty on both the borrower’s and the bank’s behalf. We have continued to actively communicate with our borrowers and will work with them as we manage through this time of uncertainty. A hallmark of our performance during the Great Recession was our relationship focused efforts when working with borrowers during a downturn. We will continue that effort in this economic cycle,” added Findlay.

The company’s retail loan portfolio is comprised of 1-4 family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and other direct and indirect installment loans. As of July 22, 2020, 116 borrowers with loans outstanding of $7 million had reached their initial 90 day deferral maturity. 31 borrowers totaling $5 million, or 74% of the aggregate retail deferral amount, were granted a second deferral. A third-party vendor manages the company’s retail and commercial credit card program and the company does not have any balance sheet exposure with respect to this program except for nominal recourse on limited commercial card accounts.

Paycheck Protection Program

The second quarter results reflect nearly a full quarter impact of PPP loan originations to the bank following submission of its first PPP loan application to the SBA on April 3, 2020, the first date SBA began accepting applications. As of July 22, 2020, Lake City Bank completed 2,378 applications for $569.2 million in loans. The majority of the PPP loans were for existing customers and 87% of the PPP loans were for amounts less than $350,000. In addition, roughly 74% of the total number of PPP loans were made to borrowers in amounts of $150,000, or less and would benefit from the pending legislation that may provide expedited relief to these borrowers.

In preparation for the forgiveness application process, the bank has selected a third-party Fintech technology partner to automate the process. The software solution provides tools to facilitate communications with borrowers, gathering of information securely, calculation of forgiveness amounts and, electronic transmission to the SBA for approval.

Liquidity Preparedness

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the company has monitored liquidity preparedness. Critical to this effort has been the monitoring of commercial and retail borrowers line of credit utilization. The company’s commercial and retail line of credit utilization at June 30, 2020 declined to 41% versus 48% at March 31, 2020 and 46% at December 31, 2019. The company believes it has experienced a reduction in overall usage on outstanding lines of credit of approximately $200 million as a result of the PPP loan proceeds our borrowers have received. We expect the reduced credit line utilization to be temporary while our borrowers deploy the PPP loan proceeds to pay for qualifying payroll and business expenses. The company has a long-standing liquidity plan in place that ensures there are appropriate liquidity resources available to fund the balance sheet.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com . The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including measures based on “tangible common equity” which is “total equity” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax, and “tangible assets” which is “total assets” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our customers, local economic conditions, our operations and vendors, and the responses of federal, state and local governmental authorities, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact

Lisa M. O’Neill

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(574) 267-9125

lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets $ 5,441,092 $ 5,030,078 $ 4,975,519 $ 5,441,092 $ 4,975,519 Deposits 4,643,427 4,281,703 4,221,299 4,643,427 4,221,299 Brokered Deposits 28,052 109,575 217,981 28,052 217,981 Core Deposits (3) 4,615,375 4,172,128 4,003,318 4,615,375 4,003,318 Loans 4,490,532 4,085,738 3,998,618 4,490,532 3,998,618 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 554,636 0 0 554,636 0 Allowance for Loan Losses 59,019 53,609 50,564 59,019 50,564 Total Equity 620,892 606,572 565,363 620,892 565,363 Goodwill net of deferred tax assets 3,789 3,789 3,779 3,789 3,779 Tangible Common Equity (1) 617,103 602,783 561,584 617,103 561,584 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,454,608 $ 4,967,138 $ 4,961,453 $ 5,210,873 $ 4,921,733 Earning Assets 5,212,985 4,737,731 4,625,949 4,975,358 4,588,656 Investments - available-for-sale 621,134 618,876 601,178 620,005 594,141 Loans 4,460,411 4,059,174 3,961,322 4,259,792 3,939,792 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 457,757 0 0 228,878 0 Total Deposits 4,696,832 4,204,094 4,300,759 4,450,463 4,196,125 Interest Bearing Deposits 3,335,189 3,212,443 3,378,030 3,273,815 3,292,094 Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,421,041 3,325,014 3,444,382 3,373,027 3,435,366 Total Equity 612,313 604,273 552,536 608,293 541,325 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 39,528 $ 38,854 $ 38,411 $ 78,382 $ 76,620 Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent 40,124 39,443 38,923 79,567 77,631 Provision for Loan Losses 5,500 6,600 785 12,100 1,985 Noninterest Income 11,169 10,777 11,588 21,946 23,113 Noninterest Expense 21,079 22,089 22,092 43,168 44,565 Net Income 19,670 17,299 21,713 36,969 43,395 Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (1) 29,618 27,542 27,907 57,160 55,168 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 0.85 $ 1.45 $ 1.70 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 0.77 0.67 0.85 1.44 1.69 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.60 0.56 Dividend Payout 38.96 % 44.78 % 35.29 % 41.67 % 33.14 Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued) 24.43 23.87 22.06 24.43 22.06 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1) 24.28 23.72 21.92 24.28 21.92 Market Value – High 47.49 49.85 49.20 49.85 49.20 Market Value – Low 33.92 30.49 43.76 30.49 39.78 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,412,014 25,622,988 25,614,701 25,517,499 25,553,254 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,469,680 25,735,826 25,774,002 25,594,959 25,721,079 KEY RATIOS Return on Average Assets 1.45 % 1.40 % 1.76 % 1.43 % 1.78 Return on Average Total Equity 12.92 11.51 15.76 12.22 16.17 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.23 12.17 11.14 11.67 11.00 Net Interest Margin 3.10 3.35 3.37 3.22 3.42 Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income) 41.58 44.51 44.19 43.03 44.68 Tier 1 Leverage (2) 10.84 11.67 11.72 10.84 11.72 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2) 13.68 13.02 13.33 13.68 13.33 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2) 13.68 13.02 12.64 13.68 12.64 Total Capital (2) 14.93 14.23 14.49 14.93 14.49 Tangible Capital (1) (2) 11.35 11.99 11.30 11.35 11.30 ASSET QUALITY Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 683 $ 1,942 $ 2,451 $ 683 $ 2,451 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 19 71 0 19 0 Non-accrual Loans 14,779 13,883 14,995 14,779 14,995 Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs) 14,798 13,954 14,995 14,798 14,995 Other Real Estate Owned 316 351 316 316 316 Other Nonperforming Assets 0 11 7 0 7 Total Nonperforming Assets 15,114 14,316 15,318 15,114 15,318 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings 5,772 5,852 6,082 5,772 6,082 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans) 7,582 2,311 3,512 7,582 3,512 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings 13,354 8,163 9,594 13,354 9,594 Impaired Loans 23,987 22,932 24,271 23,987 24,271 Non-Impaired Watch List Loans 184,203 160,893 183,599 184,203 183,599 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans 208,190 183,825 207,870 208,190 207,870 Gross Charge Offs 411 3,849 84 4,260 368 Recoveries 321 206 301 527 494 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) 90 3,643 (217 ) 3,733 (126 ) Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.01 % 0.36 % (0.02 )% 0.18 % (0.01 ) Loan Loss Reserve to Loans 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.26 % 1.31 % 1.26 Loan Loss Reserve to Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (1) 1.50 % 1.31 % 1.26 % 1.49 % 1.26 Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans 398.83 % 384.20 % 337.21 % 398.84 % 337.21 Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs 286.92 % 270.68 % 239.90 % 286.93 % 239.90 Nonperforming Loans to Loans 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.33 % 0.38 Nonperforming Assets to Assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.31 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 4.64 % 4.50 % 5.20 % 4.64 % 5.20 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (1) 5.29 % 4.50 % 5.20 % 5.29 % 5.20 OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees 574 575 571 574 571 Offices 50 50 50 50 50 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (2) Capital ratios for June 30, 2020 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed. (3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 68,991 $ 68,605 Short-term investments 57,344 30,776 Total cash and cash equivalents 126,335 99,381 Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value) 632,908 608,233 Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale 16,640 4,527 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $59,019 and $50,652 4,431,513 4,015,176 Land, premises and equipment, net 60,331 60,365 Bank owned life insurance 83,927 83,848 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,772 13,772 Accrued interest receivable 15,850 15,391 Goodwill 4,970 4,970 Other assets 54,846 41,082 Total assets $ 5,441,092 $ 4,946,745 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,425,901 $ 983,307 Interest bearing deposits 3,217,526 3,150,512 Total deposits 4,643,427 4,133,819 Borrowings Federal funds purchased 25,000 0 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000 170,000 Miscellaneous borrowings 10,500 0 Total borrowings 110,500 170,000 Accrued interest payable 8,446 11,604 Other liabilities 57,827 33,222 Total liabilities 4,820,200 4,348,645 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value 25,701,115 shares issued and 25,233,280 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 25,623,016 shares issued and 25,444,275 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 113,424 114,858 Retained earnings 496,891 475,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,802 12,059 Treasury stock at cost (467,835 shares as of June 30, 2020, 178,741 shares as of December 31, 2019) (14,314 ) (4,153 ) Total stockholders' equity 620,803 598,011 Noncontrolling interest 89 89 Total equity 620,892 598,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,441,092 $ 4,946,745









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans Taxable $ 42,649 $ 50,089 $ 88,703 $ 98,955 Tax exempt 216 235 438 486 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 1,869 2,250 3,842 4,747 Tax exempt 2,033 1,710 4,039 3,352 Other interest income 64 351 248 589 Total interest income 46,831 54,635 97,270 108,129 Interest on deposits 7,184 15,556 18,383 29,439 Interest on borrowings Short-term 45 232 407 1,182 Long-term 74 436 98 888 Total interest expense 7,303 16,224 18,888 31,509 NET INTEREST INCOME 39,528 38,411 78,382 76,620 Provision for loan losses 5,500 785 12,100 1,985 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 34,028 37,626 66,282 74,635 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth advisory fees 1,805 1,646 3,664 3,266 Investment brokerage fees 310 528 727 914 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,189 4,850 4,961 9,137 Loan and service fees 2,425 2,481 4,833 4,885 Merchant card fee income 594 670 1,263 1,292 Bank owned life insurance income 836 287 544 731 Mortgage banking income 1,354 398 1,940 620 Net securities gains 49 65 49 88 Other income 1,607 663 3,965 2,180 Total noninterest income 11,169 11,588 21,946 23,113 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 11,424 11,854 22,990 24,061 Net occupancy expense 1,545 1,283 2,932 2,649 Equipment costs 1,430 1,409 2,847 2,758 Data processing fees and supplies 2,829 2,574 5,711 4,999 Corporate and business development 627 1,171 1,738 2,377 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 403 409 670 815 Professional fees 1,053 1,071 2,200 2,008 Other expense 1,768 2,321 4,080 4,898 Total noninterest expense 21,079 22,092 43,168 44,565 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 24,118 27,122 45,060 53,183 Income tax expense 4,448 5,409 8,091 9,788 NET INCOME $ 19,670 $ 21,713 $ 36,969 $ 43,395 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,412,014 25,614,701 25,517,499 25,553,254 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.77 $ 0.85 $ 1.45 $ 1.70 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,469,680 25,774,002 25,594,959 25,721,079 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.77 $ 0.85 $ 1.44 $ 1.69









LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOAN DETAIL SECOND QUARTER 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial and industrial loans: Working capital lines of credit loans $ 568,621 12.6 % $ 730,767 17.9 % $ 709,849 17.5 % $ 755,090 18.9 % Non-working capital loans 1,238,556 27.5 697,952 17.1 717,019 17.6 695,235 17.3 Total commercial and industrial loans 1,807,177 40.1 1,428,719 35.0 1,426,868 35.1 1,450,325 36.2 Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans: Construction and land development loans 359,948 8.0 334,524 8.2 287,641 7.1 321,550 8.0 Owner occupied loans 576,213 12.8 572,057 14.0 573,665 14.1 557,115 13.9 Nonowner occupied loans 554,572 12.3 584,418 14.3 571,364 14.0 533,880 13.4 Multifamily loans 290,566 6.4 269,479 6.6 240,652 5.9 242,966 6.1 Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans 1,781,299 39.5 1,760,478 43.1 1,673,322 41.1 1,655,511 41.4 Agri-business and agricultural loans: Loans secured by farmland 153,774 3.4 145,542 3.5 174,380 4.3 148,883 3.7 Loans for agricultural production 198,277 4.4 183,855 4.5 205,151 5.0 165,595 4.2 Total agri-business and agricultural loans 352,051 7.8 329,397 8.0 379,531 9.3 314,478 7.9 Other commercial loans 110,833 2.5 104,286 2.5 112,302 2.8 104,084 2.6 Total commercial loans 4,051,360 89.9 3,622,880 88.6 3,592,023 88.3 3,524,398 88.1 Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans: Closed end first mortgage loans 169,897 3.8 173,431 4.3 177,227 4.4 187,863 4.7 Open end and junior lien loans 174,300 3.9 181,541 4.4 186,552 4.6 188,558 4.7 Residential construction and land development loans 11,164 0.2 12,146 0.3 12,966 0.3 12,270 0.3 Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans 355,361 7.9 367,118 9.0 376,745 9.3 388,691 9.7 Other consumer loans 98,667 2.2 97,096 2.4 98,617 2.4 86,996 2.2 Total consumer loans 454,028 10.1 464,214 11.4 475,362 11.7 475,687 11.9 Subtotal 4,505,388 100.0 % 4,087,094 100.0 % 4,067,385 100.0 % 4,000,085 100.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (59,019 ) (53,609 ) (50,652 ) (50,564 ) Net deferred loan fees (14,856 ) (1,356 ) (1,557 ) (1,467 ) Loans, net $ 4,431,513 $ 4,032,129 $ 4,015,176 $ 3,948,054 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS SECOND QUARTER 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,425,901 $ 1,057,994 $ 983,307 $ 946,471 Savings and transaction accounts: Savings deposits 274,078 240,150 234,508 238,369 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,774,217 1,710,147 1,723,937 1,708,397 Time deposits: Deposits of $100,000 or more 907,095 993,189 910,134 1,053,619 Other time deposits 262,136 280,223 281,933 274,443 Total deposits $ 4,643,427 $ 4,281,703 $ 4,133,819 $ 4,221,299 FHLB advances and other borrowings 110,500 85,500 170,000 145,928 Total funding sources $ 4,753,927 $ 4,367,203 $ 4,303,819 $ 4,367,227













LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ (fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Earning Assets Loans: Taxable (2)(3) $ 4,437,843 $ 42,649 3.87 % $ 4,036,147 $ 46,054 4.59 % $ 3,936,747 $ 50,089 5.10 % Tax exempt (1) 22,568 272 4.85 23,027 277 4.84 24,575 292 4.77 Investments: (1) Available-for-sale 621,134 4,442 2.88 618,876 4,513 2.93 601,178 4,415 2.95 Short-term investments 79,446 29 0.15 9,965 35 1.41 12,092 97 3.22 Interest bearing deposits 51,994 35 0.27 49,716 149 1.21 51,357 254 1.98 Total earning assets $ 5,212,985 $ 47,427 3.66 % $ 4,737,731 $ 51,028 4.33 % $ 4,625,949 $ 55,147 4.78 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (56,005 ) (55,782 ) (49,965 ) Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 57,157 63,260 171,313 Premises and equipment 60,815 60,661 58,857 Other nonearning assets 179,656 161,268 155,299 Total assets $ 5,454,608 $ 4,967,138 $ 4,961,453 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings deposits $ 264,250 $ 59 0.09 % $ 235,058 $ 51 0.09 % $ 240,824 $ 71 0.12 % Interest bearing checking accounts 1,842,373 1,544 0.34 1,719,038 4,734 1.11 1,743,813 7,576 1.74 Time deposits: In denominations under $100,000 271,064 1,216 1.80 280,233 1,370 1.97 274,217 1,300 1.90 In denominations over $100,000 957,502 4,365 1.83 978,114 5,044 2.07 1,119,176 6,609 2.37 Miscellaneous short-term borrowings 10,852 45 1.67 88,670 362 1.64 35,424 232 2.63 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 75,000 74 0.40 23,901 24 0.40 30,928 436 5.65 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,421,041 $ 7,303 0.86 % $ 3,325,014 $ 11,585 1.40 % $ 3,444,382 $ 16,224 1.89 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 1,361,643 991,651 922,729 Other liabilities 59,611 46,200 41,806 Stockholders' Equity 612,313 604,273 552,536 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,454,608 $ 4,967,138 $ 4,961,453 Interest Margin Recap Interest income/average earning assets 47,427 3.66 51,028 4.33 55,147 4.78 Interest expense/average earning assets 7,303 0.56 11,585 0.98 16,224 1.41 Net interest income and margin $ 40,124 3.10 % $ 39,443 3.35 % $ 38,923 3.37 %





(1 ) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $596,000, $589,000 and $512,000 in the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (2 ) Loan fees are included as taxable loan interest income. Net loan fees attributable to PPP loans were $1.87 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. All other loan fees were immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for the periods presented. (3 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans and total impaired and watch list loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans are non-GAAP ratios that management believes are important because they provide better comparability to prior periods. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for loan losses.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is provided below (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Loans $ 4,490,532 $ 4,085,738 $ 3,998,618 $ 4,490,532 $ 3,998,618 Less: PPP Loans 554,636 0 0 554,636 0 Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans 3,935,896 4,085,738 3,998,618 3,935,896 3,998,618





Allowance for Loan Losses $ 59,019 $ 53,609 $ 50,564 $ 59,019 $ 50,564 Loan Loss Reserve to Loans 1.31 % 1.31% 1.26% 1.31 % 1.26% Loan Loss Reserve to Loans, Excluding PPP 1.50% 1.31% 1.26% 1.50% 1.26%





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Loans $ 4,490,532 $ 4,085,738 $ 3,998,618 $ 4,490,532 $ 3,998,618 Less: PPP Loans 554,636 0 0 554,636 0 Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans 3,935,896 4,085,738 3,998,618 3,935,896 3,998,618





Total Impaired and Watch List Loans $ 208,190 $ 183,825 $ 207,870 $ 208,190 $ 207,870 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 4.64 % 4.50% 5.20% 4.64 % 5.20% Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans, Excluding PPP 5.29% 4.50% 5.20% 5.29% 5.20%

Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and pre-provision net revenue are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pre-provision net revenue is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Equity $ 620,892 $ 606,572 $ 565,363 $ 620,892 $ 565,363 Less: Goodwill (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,181 1,181 1,191 1,181 1,191 Tangible Common Equity 617,103 602,783 561,584 617,103 561,584 Assets $ 5,441,092 $ 5,030,078 $ 4,975,519 $ 5,441,092 $ 4,975,519 Less: Goodwill (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,181 1,181 1,191 1,181 1,191 Tangible Assets 5,437,303 5,026,289 4,971,740 5,437,303 4,971,740 Ending common shares issued 25,412,014 25,412,014 25,615,216 25,412,014 25,615,216 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 24.28 $ 23.72 $ 21.92 $ 24.28 $ 21.92 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 11.35% 11.99% 11.30% 11.35% 11.30% Net Interest Income $ 39,528 $ 38,854 $ 38,411 $ 78,382 $ 76,620 Plus: Noninterest income 11,169 10,777 11,588 21,946 23,113 Minus: Noninterest expense (21,079) (22,089) (22,092) (43,168) (44,565) Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 29,618 $ 27,542 $ 27,907 $ 57,160 $ 55,168

Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis, net of PPP loan impact, is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is important because it provides for better comparability to prior periods. Because PPP loans have a low fixed interest rate of 1.0% and because the accretion of net loan fee income can be accelerated upon borrower forgiveness and repayment by the SBA, management is actively monitoring net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis with and without PPP loan impact for the duration of this program.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is provided below (dollars in thousands).