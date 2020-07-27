CSPi Technology Solutions Recognized on CRN’s 2020 MSP500 List  

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi Technology Solutions , a CSPi Inc. business (NASDAQ: CSPI) and a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT and cloud services announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category . This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its technical expertise, its Vital™ Managed IT Services portfolio of customizable offerings and for its ability to offer level three escalations and beyond. Our MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs are seamlessly supported by our Professional Services organization’s team of seasoned engineers.

Vital™ Managed IT Services portfolio is a comprehensive collection of service offers that are structured to allow for customization of service plans that best fit our clients technical and business requirements. Following is the complete list of service offers included in the portfolio:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed Back Up and Disaster Recovery

Vital Managed Security Vital Managed Detection & Response Vital Auditing

Cloud Services: Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Wireless as a Service (WaaS) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Cloud Consulting Services

Staff Augmentation

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

“We are excited to be recognized by CRN in the CRN MSP 500, Security 100 category. Security remains one of the top focus areas for our clients that range from SMB to enterprise businesses, as well as a mix of industries including higher education, local government and retail where each has unique IT requirements.” said Nick Monfreda, CSPi’s Vice President of Managed Services, “CSPi is committed to providing our clients with managed security solutions that protect and scale to meet their needs. We remain focused on expanding our services offerings and continue investments in engineering talent, training, and infrastructure.”

The full 2020 MSP500 can be viewed online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About CSPi Technology Solutions



CSPi Technology Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc . possesses the expertise and service scope – including managed IT services , professional IT services and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client’s specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes. We support the complete IT lifecycle benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support, is the perfect choice. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries and hold specialized certifications for a variety of technologies, to include networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.CSPitechsolutions.com .



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

