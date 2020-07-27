CSPi Technology Solutions Named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi Technology Solutions , a CSPi Inc . business (NASDAQ: CSPI) and a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT and cloud services announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list . Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

“It’s an honor to be spotlighted by CRN in their 2020 Solution Provider 500 List as an indication to our capability in technology integration and managed services. We understand that speed and agility are utmost to our customer support and technical acumen. In addition to our IT professional and managed services capabilities, one of our core strengths lies in our relationships with best-of-breed technology providers.” said Victor Dellovo, CEO of CSPi. “We’re privileged to have a top-tier engineering and technical staff provide our clients with the optimal solutions needed to achieve their business goals. Our team of engineers are an integral part of the customer experience and not only are they highly trained but are well versed in the most sought after technology including Network Solutions, Wireless & Mobility, Unified Communications, Data Center and Advanced Security.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 .

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc . possesses the expertise and service scope – including managed IT services , professional IT services and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client’s specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes. We support the complete IT lifecycle benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support, is the perfect choice. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries and hold specialized certifications for a variety of technologies, to include networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.CSPitechsolutions.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

