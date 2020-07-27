Select Interior Concepts Names Patrick Dussinger President of Its Architectural Surfaces Group Segment

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (“SIC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced the appointment of Patrick Dussinger as President — ASG of the Company, effective immediately.



“Patrick possesses the skills, leadership and experience in optimizing operations at multi-location businesses in the building products industry, all of which will be invaluable to driving shareholder value within ASG,” said L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of SIC. “In addition, he brings an impressive track record of demonstrated success in improving profitability through sales growth and margin expansion as well as integrating new acquisitions. We look forward to his contributions to invigorating ASG’s business and growth opportunities, leveraging his technology and brand management background.”

Mr. Dussinger, age 47, brings 18 years’ experience in the building products industry. Most recently he was Chief Executive Officer of Southeastern Aluminum Products, a leading regional U.S. multi-location manufacturer of shower doors. Prior to that, he was at USI, Inc., a leading provider of install services for the building products industry for six years, most recently as Regional Vice President. Between 2002 and 2013 he held various roles of increasing responsibility at Interline Brands, a leading national distributor of maintenance, repair and operational products to residential end markets.

Mr. Dussinger holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Florida.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com .

CONTACTS: