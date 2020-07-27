ORYX Gaming Launches with 888 Casino

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGFF), has agreed to a deal with 888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading gambling and entertainment solutions providers, that will see their content integrated on 888’s platform across several regulated markets.

888 is integrating ORYX’s RGS platform content, featuring proprietary ORYX games and premium titles from partner studios Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero Games.

Thanks to 888casino’s major presence across a range of regulated institutions, players around the world will be able to enjoy ORYX’s premium offering. ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified and approved in 16 major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Partnering with such a premium brand as 888 is an important step for us as we continue to focus on growing and expanding our business. The first half of this year has been strong for us and this deal will see our casino content reach new audiences that we are certain will enjoy the large, diverse and exciting offering we provide. We’ve got no doubt that it’ll prove a hit with the 888 audience.”

Guy Cohen, SVP B2C of 888 Holdings, said: “Our customers expect the best and most engaging casino experience and, by partnering with ORYX, we continue to strengthen our wide portfolio of premium games. ORYX has a locally tailored approach to games and a strong reputation for delivering top quality content and player engagement tools. We believe their content will perfectly complement our existing offering and help enhance our user experience even further.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games

