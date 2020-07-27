AMREP Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for its 2020 fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for the prior year.
Results for 2020 included $8,600,000 of non-cash charges comprised of: (1) a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to the payment of lump sum payouts of pension benefits to 309 former employees and (2) net non-cash pre-tax impairment charges on other assets of $5,046,000 in connection with certain deemed consideration from the sale of the Company’s fulfillment services business. Results for 2019 reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $3,992,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Twelve Months Ended April 30,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|18,783,000
|$
|12,754,000
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(5,903,000
|)
|$
|(2,465,000
|)
|-
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|$
|3,992,000
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,903,000
|)
|$
|1,527,000
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|-
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|-
|$
|0.49
|(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|0.19
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,134,000
|8,099,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,134,000
|8,145,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
|FOR:
|AMREP Corporation
|620 West Germantown Pike, Suite 175
|Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania 19462
|CONTACT:
|Adrienne M. Uleau
|Vice President, Finance and Accounting
|(610) 487-0907