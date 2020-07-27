AMREP Reports Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for its 2020 fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for the prior year.



Results for 2020 included $8,600,000 of non-cash charges comprised of: (1) a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to the payment of lump sum payouts of pension benefits to 309 former employees and (2) net non-cash pre-tax impairment charges on other assets of $5,046,000 in connection with certain deemed consideration from the sale of the Company’s fulfillment services business. Results for 2019 reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $3,992,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 18,783,000 $ 12,754,000 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (5,903,000 ) $ (2,465,000 ) - Net income from discontinued operations - $ 3,992,000 - Net income (loss) $ (5,903,000 ) $ 1,527,000 (Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.30 ) - Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted $ - $ 0.49 (Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.19 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,134,000 8,099,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,134,000 8,145,000

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).