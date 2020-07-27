Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AMREP Reports Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for its 2020 fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for the prior year.

Results for 2020 included $8,600,000 of non-cash charges comprised of: (1) a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to the payment of lump sum payouts of pension benefits to 309 former employees and (2) net non-cash pre-tax impairment charges on other assets of $5,046,000 in connection with certain deemed consideration from the sale of the Company’s fulfillment services business. Results for 2019 reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $3,992,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico. 



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  Twelve Months Ended April 30,
    2020       2019  
       
Revenues $   18,783,000      $ 12,754,000   
       
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $  (5,903,000 )   $ (2,465,000 )
             -  
Net income from discontinued operations   -     $    3,992,000  
            -  
Net income (loss) $   (5,903,000 )   $   1,527,000  
       
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted  $    (0.73  )   $    (0.30  )
            -  
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted $    -     $    0.49  
       
(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted $  (0.73 )   $   0.19  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic   8,134,000       8,099,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted   8,134,000       8,145,000  
       

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

FOR:   AMREP Corporation
    620 West Germantown Pike, Suite 175
    Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania 19462
     
CONTACT:   Adrienne M. Uleau
    Vice President, Finance and Accounting
    (610) 487-0907

