Amdocs and Vodafone Idea Successfully Consolidate Idea and Vodafone Postpaid Customers onto a Single Digital Experience Platform

Consolidation of Vodafone Idea’s customers enables the speedy introduction of new services, innovative price plans, bundling and operational efficiencies

ST. LOUIS and NEW DELHI, India, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), a leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the successful migration of Idea postpaid customers to Amdocs’ digital monetization system. One of the world’s larger and more complex postpaid migrations, the consolidation will offer improved customer service and digital experiences to Vodafone Idea’s customers. Most of the migrations were achieved while working remotely during the global lockdown, using new methodologies, best-in-class practices and various collaboration and deployment tools.

VIL in partnership with Amdocs mobilized the data flow management for the consolidation of its digital business systems, to further improve the business agility and simplify operations.

Speaking on the announcement, Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Amdocs to complete the consolidation of Idea and Vodafone postpaid customers without any business disruption. The partnership will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, thereby providing an enhanced customer experience to our postpaid customer base.”

“In today’s ever-changing business environment, it’s important for service providers to focus on customer experience and win their loyalty,” said Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. “VIL values customer centricity and understands the importance of digital transformation in providing improved customer service and digital experience. We’re proud to have partnered with VIL for the migration of customers to the Amdocs digital monetization system, which will further ensure streamlined and improved operations for the merged entity.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

