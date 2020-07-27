Digital Health: Clinical Study Published in “Ophthalmology” Demonstrates Implandata’s EYEMATE System Benefits Glaucoma Patients

Empowering people to take control of glaucoma – anytime and anywhere

HANNOVER, Germany, July 27, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- People suffering from glaucoma got bad news and good news from a clinical study published in the journal Ophthalmology (1) this month. Bad news: Clinical data prove, the current standard practice (applanation tonometry) for measuring IntraOcular Pressure (IOP) does not provide an accurate representation of an individual’s real IOP over time. Good news: The clinical study concludes, continual monitoring via Implandata’s EYEMATE™ System enables accurate IOP measurement and improved glaucoma care, to protect the patients’ eyesight.

What this means for people with glaucoma Standard practice currently is to measure glaucoma patients’ IOP in a doctor’s office, typically 4x to 6x/year. For patients, this means a high risk of undetected disease progression, which can result in vision loss. Clinical studies show, the EYEMATE™ System enables safe, reliable, continual IOP monitoring, without necessitating regular office visits. EYEMATE enables patients and their doctors to be informed in real-time of disease progression, which means the therapy is adjusted without delay – before eyesight is permanently lost.

What glaucoma experts say Prof. Kaweh Mansouri, MD, MPH, lead author of the study and ophthalmologist at Clinique de Montchoisi Lausanne/Switzerland, explains: "Our findings show that occasional IOP measurements, as are currently done in clinical practice, poorly reflect actual IOP behavior in patients. These data underline the importance of continual IOP monitoring for better management of glaucoma care."

Prof. Robert N. Weinreb MD, Chair and Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Diego states: "Our findings have important implications both for clinical glaucoma management as well as clinical trials. Although results from a single session of IOP monitoring have limited benefit for predicting IOP behavior, the current assumption of conserved IOP patterns over weeks and months is used at present in glaucoma management and underlies numerous glaucoma medication trials. The evidence for this premise, however, has always been weak, since few studies previously have addressed this issue."

Leading eye centers support EYEMATE The CE-marked EYEMATE system is now offered to patients by leading eye centers in Germany, Switzerland and the UK. Further clinics are on the EYEMATE waiting list. The FDA “Breakthrough Device” approval process has been started, in preparation for launching the EYEMATE system in the USA.

For high resolution please click the image.

About Glaucoma – the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide 80 million people with the chronic eye disease glaucoma suffer the risk of going blind. Tragically, five million are already blind. Glaucoma results in high Intra-Ocular Pressure (IOP) that progressively damages the optic nerve – thus robbing people of their vision. IOP fluctuates significantly over time, influenced by many factors. Monitoring and controlling IOP are essential to protect patients’ eyesight.

About the EYEMATE™ System The EYEMATE system continually monitors IOP via an implantable or injectable micro-sensor and cloud-based, AI-driven database. EYEMATE is the only clinically-validated system for 24/7/365 IOP monitoring. Patients and their eye doctor are informed in real-time of a crisis, enabling therapy adjustment in real-time before more vision loss occurs.

About Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH Implandata is a digital health company dedicated to helping people with glaucoma to lead a full life – without going blind. Breakthroughs in biosensing, telemetry and data analytics led to the EYEMATE system. Ongoing research at Implandata is focused on enabling people to take control of glaucoma, anytime and anywhere. Founded in 2010, Implandata is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Contact

Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH Max Ostermeier, CEO Kokenstrasse 5 30159 Hannover Phone: +49 511 2204 2581 Fax: +49 511 2204 2589 mostermeier@implandata.com

1. Mansouri K, Rao HL, Weinreb RN; ARGOS-02 Study Group. “Short-Term and Long-Term Variability of Intraocular Pressure Measured with an Intraocular Telemetry Sensor in Patients with Glaucoma”. Ophthalmology. 2020 Jul 11:S0161-6420(20)30678-3. doi: 10.1016/j.ophtha.2020.07.016.

Keywords: Glaucoma; Intraocular Pressures; Pressure, Intraocular; Monitoring, Physiological; Patient Monitoring; Digital Health; Biosensors; AI, Deep Learning; Ophthalmology; Remote Monitoring; Telemedicine

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®