MDxHealth (R):

/EIN News/ -- Press Release 27 July 2020, 7:00 CET

MDxHealth Announces Inclusion of SelectMDx in

2020 NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Early Detection

IRVINE, CA – June 27, 2020 – MDxHealth, a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced that its SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer test has been included in the 2020 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Early Detection.

“We are pleased that SelectMDx has joined ConfirmMDx in the NCCN guidelines and believe this is an important milestone and serves as additional validation for the clinical utility and importance of using biomarker tools in the detection of prostate cancer,” said Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth. “Our prostate cancer menu of tests can and will help improve patient outcomes.”

The NCCN Guidelines are updated regularly to ensure the inclusion of the latest and most effective practices.

SelectMDx® for Prostate Cancer

SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine-based, molecular diagnostic test that offers a non-invasive liquid biopsy method to assess a patient’s risk for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of harboring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test delivers a negative predictive value (NPV) of 95% for clinically significant disease, helping to reduce the need for MRI procedures and invasive prostate biopsies by up to 50%, thereby reducing healthcare costs. The test has been included in the NCCN and European Association of Urology (EAU) clinical guidelines.

MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

Investor Contact: Bob Yedid MDxHealth LifeSci Advisors, LLC info@mdxhealth.com 646-597-6989 bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

Attachment