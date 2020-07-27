Top 5 Podcasts To Guide You Through COVID19

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During these difficult times, it is important that we are uplifting one another and educating ourselves to come out stronger from the COVID19 outbreak. The Podcasts that have made this list features phenomenal hosts, challenging questions and information we all need to hear.



How does one cope and deal with anxiety or depression, a growing problem? Who can people turn to when they lose their jobs? When traditional education let’s you down, what other options are available to you?



It is the information that we do not know that holds us back. We, at FameNinja, have considered several factors like the quality of information, relevance, credibility, importance, and entertainment before creating this list. Based on our thorough research and understanding about podcasts, here is the list of top 5 podcasts to guide you through COVID-19.



5. Find Your Voice



The Find Your Voice Podcast, hosted by Aren Deu, is a positive movement for you, the people. This show is designed to help you combat your excuses, take control of your life, write your own story and most importantly Find Your Voice!



Ranked in the News & Noteworthy, topped the Mental Health Charts & received over 90,000 listens in 11 months with 168 5-star reviews!



Whatever your current situation is telling you, it is not the end. This is just a chapter or page in your book of life. This Find Your Voice Podcast focuses on interviewing people from all walks of life. It shares stories of: Hope, Adversity, Trauma, Authenticity & Fears we all have today. Guests have courageously shared their stories from: rape to blindness, anxiety to homelessness and so much more.



Furthermore, for those who have yet to experience real tragedy, this podcast is still for you. It will equip you with the necessary toolset, mindset and belief to help cope in times of adversity. All the guests who have shared their voice on this podcast have found a way to persevere and move forward with their life. Some stories almost seem fictional, and really highlight the need for everyone to be more compassionate and kind to every person we meet.



4. You’re Welcome Radio



Host Tori Gordon is a mindset/performance coach, online entrepreneur and self-love junkie who is NOT afraid to ask life's toughest questions and on the podcast You're Welcome Radio we'll search for answers with some of the most inspiring, successful and creative people of our day.

Each week she brings you a thought or a guest to help you get inspired, stay connected, slay your fear dragons and unlock your highest potential. Expect courageous conversations that range from insightful and uplifting to thought provoking and challenging.

Each episode invites you to call on your courage, open your heart, and expand your perspectives so get ready to thank yourself for listening, because You're Welcome here!



3. #INFORTHEKILL



This podcast centers around the decisive, the passionate, the resilient, the modern day hunters, that constantly hunt down their goals. What we appreciate about #INFORTHEKILL is you never know who is going to be the next guest.



The show is defined by ambition. Host, Ruben Alvarez, has made it a point to say “Anyone can do it. If I can bring on a guest for any industry or profession and show people they did it, then I hope it gives them faith they can too. Our tribe welcomes all people that refuse to quit and ask more from their life.”



They know there is more they can give, this can never be happy with what they have done.



The roster of past guests have included: Authors, A 300 Million Dollar Entrepreneur, The Coach To Hollywood’s Stars, Singers, An Identity Coach, The Queen Of the Infomercial, America’s Got Talent Finalist and many more.



If they can do it, so can you. Hunt your goals. #INFORTHEKILL



2. Beast Nation

Beast Nation is a podcast that is building a community around creating and engaging with people who take on the characteristics of Beasts. This show has hosted some top talent, such as:



Mathew Knowles (CEO of Music World Entertainment) and father to global superstar Beyoncé in addition to working with legends like Chaka Khan, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire and more.



Billy Dorsey, Jr. (Grammy Award, Dove Award and Stellar Award Winner)



Coach Micheal Burt - America's Super Coach



Shea Hillenbrand, MLB Player and 2X All Star



Greg Paul - first person to summit Mt .Everest with two artificial knees



Brandon Dawson (Grant Cardone's partner in Cardone Ventures) and many more....



To understand Beast Nation, you need to first know Brad Blazar. At the young age of 23, he started and was the founder of a very successful company in the oil and gas industry. This was brought to an abrupt stop in the late 80's due to The Reform Act and collapsing oil prices, but it was not about to slow him down.

Brad went on to find his true passion in life, raising money and helping people. He has raised billions of dollars in the last years for investment sponsors and those in real estate in addition to closing the largest sales for multiple companies.



Beast Nation has big plans and even bigger guests to host in the upcoming months. Listen to this podcast to listen to never before heard stories and advice from industry legends.



1. The Boss In Heels Podcast



Eloquent and engaging, The Boss in Heels Podcast is hosted by Lara Nercessian and aims to draw valuable insights from female thought leaders and experts in their field.

In this show, Lara speaks with inspiring female founders, c-suite executives, public figures and world class performers and creates a platform for them to share their stories. Posing thoughtful yet tough questions, each episode is packed with quality insights and delves into guests’ journeys, struggles, successes and failures.



Lara teases out their mindset, habits, tools and tactics with the aim of obtaining practical insights that listeners can apply to their careers and lives. Some notable guests include:

Elena Cardone – Author, business woman, personal development coach and public speaker who together with her husband Grant Cardone, has created a real-estate



portfolio of $1.2 billion.

Amy Castano – One of the most successful beauty influencers in Australia, who has built a hugely successful personal brand with a following of almost half a million.



Jessica Wilson - CEO and Founder of Stashed, a company bridging the gap between Western Brands and Chinese Millennials, who has been highly recognised and awarded for her entrepreneurial and business acumen.



Nowaday, podcasts are like a cup of tea, they don’t distract you while doing other activities, one easily listens to it with less commitment. To help individuals in finding the right path and achieve their goals, Fameninja did a deep research in finding the best podcast for people who need inspiration and motivation to move forward in their life.



This podcast has been created as an extension of www.bossinheels.com, the blog site which has been designed to help individuals find their passion and purpose in life.



A truly uplifting and inspiring listen, a new episode of The Boss in Heels Podcast is released weekly and is available on Apple Podcasts, iTunes and Spotify, or directly on the Boss in Heels website at https: //www.bossinheels.com/podcast/



