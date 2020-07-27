Shaftsbury Barracks-Excessive Speed/Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302461
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/26/20-1614 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) US RT 7, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 1: Title 23 VSA 1097-Excessive Speed
2: Title 23 VSA 1091(A)-Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Matthew S. Meczywor
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury observed a motor vehicle traveling at 98 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone, on US RT 7 in the town of Pownal. The vehicle was stopped on US RT a short time later. The vehicle was identified as a 2019 Honda Insight. The operator was identified as Matthew S. Meczywor. Meczywor was driven by his passenger to the Shaftsbury barracks where he was processed and released. Meczywor was charged with Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20-08:15
COURT: Vermont Superior Court/Criminal Division/Bennington Unit
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton
Vermont State Police-Polygraph Unit
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
Tel: (802) 442-5421
Fax: (802) 442-3263
Email: Benjamin.Barton@Vermont.gov