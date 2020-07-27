Shaftsbury Barracks-Excessive Speed/Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/26/20-1614 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) US RT 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 1: Title 23 VSA 1097-Excessive Speed

2: Title 23 VSA 1091(A)-Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Matthew S. Meczywor

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury observed a motor vehicle traveling at 98 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone, on US RT 7 in the town of Pownal. The vehicle was stopped on US RT a short time later. The vehicle was identified as a 2019 Honda Insight. The operator was identified as Matthew S. Meczywor. Meczywor was driven by his passenger to the Shaftsbury barracks where he was processed and released. Meczywor was charged with Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20-08:15

COURT: Vermont Superior Court/Criminal Division/Bennington Unit

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton

Vermont State Police-Polygraph Unit

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: (802) 442-5421

Fax: (802) 442-3263

Email: Benjamin.Barton@Vermont.gov