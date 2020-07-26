Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Flood Warnings In Effect For South Texas, Rio Grande Valley

July 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor flash flood warnings in effect for South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. Hurricane Hanna has already produced numerous reports of flash flooding and additional rainfall will continue to cause life-threatening flash flooding, as well as isolated minor to moderate river flooding. The State of Texas has the appropriate assets in place to respond to the ongoing impact of the storm as it continues into Mexico.

“As the Lone Star State continues to receive a substantial amount of rainfall from Hurricane Hanna, flash flooding and river flooding are a significant threat,” said Governor Abbott. “Any additional rainfall will exacerbate these threats, but the State of Texas is ready to respond and protect our fellow Texans. I urge Texans in the storm's path to closely monitor severe weather, road conditions, and the warnings of your local officials.”

Current forecasts indicate the continuation of rainfall, flash flooding and a potential for extreme river flooding in parts of Texas. Texans should remain vigilant even after rainfall has ceased, as water from upstream will continue to impact downstream locations over the coming days.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: