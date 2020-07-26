Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Flood Warnings In Effect For South Texas, Rio Grande Valley
July 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor flash flood warnings in effect for South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. Hurricane Hanna has already produced numerous reports of flash flooding and additional rainfall will continue to cause life-threatening flash flooding, as well as isolated minor to moderate river flooding. The State of Texas has the appropriate assets in place to respond to the ongoing impact of the storm as it continues into Mexico.
“As the Lone Star State continues to receive a substantial amount of rainfall from Hurricane Hanna, flash flooding and river flooding are a significant threat,” said Governor Abbott. “Any additional rainfall will exacerbate these threats, but the State of Texas is ready to respond and protect our fellow Texans. I urge Texans in the storm's path to closely monitor severe weather, road conditions, and the warnings of your local officials.”
Current forecasts indicate the continuation of rainfall, flash flooding and a potential for extreme river flooding in parts of Texas. Texans should remain vigilant even after rainfall has ceased, as water from upstream will continue to impact downstream locations over the coming days.
Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:
- Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home
- Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
- Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit
- Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
- Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.
- Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Texans can monitor roadway info at https://drivetexas.org