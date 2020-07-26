Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces FEMA Approval For Federal Emergency Declaration Following Hurricane Hanna Landfall In Texas

July 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures). Specifically, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding. The Governor submitted this request yesterday as Hurricane Hanna approached Texas.

"I thank President Trump and our partners at FEMA for their quick response in granting this Federal Emergency Declaration," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to work with our federal and local partners as we assess the damage from Hurricane Hanna and may seek additional federal assistance as we continue to respond, recover, and rebuild our communities. I continue to urge Texans to heed the guidance from their local leaders and follow best practices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as severe weather continues to move through our communities."

A serious flood risk remains throughout the Coastal Bend and the Rio Grande Valley, and the State of Texas continues to respond to the ongoing impact of the storm. 

