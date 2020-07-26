Fifteen (15) foreign truck drivers (6 Kenyans, 6 Tanzanians, 1 Congolese, 1 Ethiopian and 1 Somali) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 update (26 July 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.