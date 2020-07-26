Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 update (26 July 2020)

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

Fifteen (15) foreign truck drivers (6 Kenyans, 6 Tanzanians, 1 Congolese, 1 Ethiopian and 1 Somali) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

