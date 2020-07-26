Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fifth Third/MB Financial (FITB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Fifth Third Acquisition of MB Financial; MB Financial Investors Receiving Fifth Third Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) ("Fifth Third" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On March 22, 2019, Fifth Third completed its merger with MB Financial, Inc. ("MB Financial").  MB Financial stockholders received 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock.

If you received Fifth Third common stock in connection with the merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

