Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (25 July 2020)
Total cases: 1,752 (+23) Recovered: 907 (+7) Active cases: 840 Tests: 238,007 (+4,330) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,307 in the last 365 days.
Total cases: 1,752 (+23) Recovered: 907 (+7) Active cases: 840 Tests: 238,007 (+4,330) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.