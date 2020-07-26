Angola's Defense Ministry congratulates Cuban people

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 26 - Angolan minister of National Defense and Veterans of the Fatherland João Ernesto dos Santos Saturday congratulated his Cuban counterpart, Leopoldo Cintra Frias, on the 67th anniversary of the Assault on the Moncada Barracks, in search of affirmation of independent nations.,

In his message, ahead of the celebration of the date on Sunday (26th) , the minister recalled with deep solidarity, joy and will, the effort and exceptional firmness of the Cuban people.

João Ernesto dos Santos recalled the difficult time being experienced due to Covid-19 pandemic, praising Cuba’s contribution for sending in different health professionals to combat the so-called “invisible enemy”.

"We express the desire to continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity, deeply rooted in indelible reciprocal feelings of brotherhood", said the minister in his note of congratulations.

To the generals, senior officers, captains, lower-ranking staff, sergeants and officers of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, in particular, and to the Cuban people in general, the Angolan minister wished them successes in their present and future challenges.

On July 26th, 1953, the young lawyer Fidel Castro along with other 165 men executed the assault on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago of Cuba, in an attempt to take over the bases of barracks, arming the population and overthrow Fulgencio Baptista government.