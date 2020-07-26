WILLISTON BARRACKS / SERIOUS INJURY CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07-25-2020 @ 1639 hours
STREET: Woods Hollow Road
TOWN: Westford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 128
WEATHER: Clear and sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jamar A. Lott
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Am
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Life-Threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 25th, 2020 at approximately 1639 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Woods Hollow Road by VT Route 128 in the town of Westford.
Troopers responded to the scene with Fairfax Rescue and Westford Fire Department, and located the vehicle off the side of the northbound lane of Woods Hollow Road against a tree with significant driver's side damage. The operator of the vehicle would ultimately be identified as Jamar Lott (age 43) of St. Albans, VT.
Lott was initially transported to Northwestern Medical Center but was then transferred to UVM Medical Center due to the life-threatening nature of his injuries. Lott remains at UVM Medical Center in critical condition.
Woods Hollow Road was shut down for approximately three hours while this crash was investigated. Speed, alcohol, and inattention are all considered to be factors in this crash.
The investigation into this crash in ongoing.
