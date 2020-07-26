WILLISTON BARRACKS / SERIOUS INJURY CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A103172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-25-2020 @ 1639 hours

STREET: Woods Hollow Road

TOWN: Westford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 128

WEATHER: Clear and sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jamar A. Lott

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Am

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Life-Threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 25th, 2020 at approximately 1639 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Woods Hollow Road by VT Route 128 in the town of Westford.

Troopers responded to the scene with Fairfax Rescue and Westford Fire Department, and located the vehicle off the side of the northbound lane of Woods Hollow Road against a tree with significant driver's side damage. The operator of the vehicle would ultimately be identified as Jamar Lott (age 43) of St. Albans, VT.

Lott was initially transported to Northwestern Medical Center but was then transferred to UVM Medical Center due to the life-threatening nature of his injuries. Lott remains at UVM Medical Center in critical condition.

Woods Hollow Road was shut down for approximately three hours while this crash was investigated. Speed, alcohol, and inattention are all considered to be factors in this crash.

The investigation into this crash in ongoing.

