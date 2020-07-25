Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (811,260) deaths (17,105), and recoveries (463,156)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-15 cases (811,260) deaths (17,105), and recoveries (463,156) by region:
Central (45,315 cases; 889 deaths; 29,073 recoveries): Burundi (345; 1; 270), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,593; 59; 1,483), Chad (915; 75; 805), Congo (3,038; 51; 756), DRC (8,801; 204; 5,305), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,984; 49; 4,463), Sao Tome & Principe (860; 14; 610).
Eastern (64,376; 1,502; 35,411): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,039; 58; 4,949), Eritrea (261; 0; 189), Ethiopia (12,693; 200; 5,785), Kenya (16,643; 278; 7,574), Madagascar (8,866; 78; 5,579), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,729; 5; 900), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,171; 93; 1,499), South Sudan (2,262; 45; 1,190), Sudan (11,302; 706; 5,855), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,103; 1; 982).
Northern (145,339; 6,206; 71,368): Algeria (25,552; 1,127; 17,693), Egypt (91,072; 4,518; 31,970), Libya (2,425; 57; 504), Mauritania (6,027; 155; 3,977), Morocco (18,834; 299; 16,100), Tunisia (1,425; 50; 1,124), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 0; 0).
Southern (439,431; 6,692; 251,566): Angola (880; 35; 241), Botswana (682; 1; 52), Eswatini (2,073; 28; 929), Lesotho (419; 9; 113), Malawi (3,454; 87; 1,378), Mozambique (1,616; 11; 543), Namibia (1,687; 7; 72), South Africa (421,996; 6,343; 245,771), Zambia (4,328; 139; 1,953), Zimbabwe (2,296; 32; 514).
Western (116,799; 1,816; 75,738): Benin (1,694; 34; 918), Burkina Faso (1,081; 53; 921), Cape Verde (2,220; 22; 1,216), Côte d'Ivoire (15,253; 94; 9,499), Gambia (216; 6; 60), Ghana (31,057; 161; 27,801), Guinea (6,867; 42; 6,063), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,135; 71; 621), Mali (2,503; 123; 1,907), Niger (1,124; 69; 1,024), Nigeria (39,539; 845; 16,559), Senegal (9,552; 187; 6,364), Sierra Leone (1,765; 66; 1,297), Togo (839; 17; 585).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).