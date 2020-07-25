Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vice-president considers Kundi Paihama "reference of society".

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The Vice-President of the Republic of Angola, Bornito de Sousa, considered the nationalist Kundi Paihama as "a reference of Angolan society", whose achievements are "known and recognized by all". ,

Kundi Paihama died in the early hours of Friday, victim of illness, in a hospital unit of the Angolan capital, Luanda.

 

In a message of condolence, Bornito de Sousa stresses the commitment of the former Minister of National Defence to "the ideals of a free, independent and united Angola from Cabinda to Cunene and from the Sea to the East".

 

According to the Vice President, Kundi Paihama has become, by his own merit, a symbol of bravery and courage, "standing out in the most difficult moments of our country's recent history, with stoicism and high patriotic sense".

 

