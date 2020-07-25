Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Covid-19: MPLA urges women to redouble prevention

ANGOLA, July 25 - Moçâmedes- The first secretary of the ruling MPLA in southern Namibe province, Archer Mangueira, Friday urged the militants of the Angolan Women’s Organisation (OMA) to redouble preventive measures against the Covid-19, in order to avoid the contagion in the communities. ,

 

 

Speaking at the meeting with members of the OMA Provincial and Municipal Committee, Archer Mangueira requested the participants to mobilize and raise awareness of the communities so that they can, in an exemplary way, comply with the measures to prevent against the covid-19 pandemic.

 

Angola has reported 880 positive cases, 35 deaths, 241 recovered and 604 active cases.

Luanda remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country kept in the sanitary cordon decreed by the health authorities.

 

