Health Department Hosts One-Stop Curbside Event for Back-to-School Forms

JACKSON, Miss. — In order to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop curbside event for required school entry/registration forms.

This special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

Parents are asked to stay in their vehicle and call the designated number on the reserved parking sign. Please be aware that parking may be limited.

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 – Friday, August 7

MSDH Office of Vital Records 222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland (Off Highland Colony Parkway)

During this event, the child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements. Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

