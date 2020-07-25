Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1,103
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 24 July 2020
- 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,103.
- 5 truck drivers: 2 arrived via Malaba, 2 via Padea and 1 via Ngomoromo Points of Entry
- 4 returnees who were under quarantine
- 1 from South Sudan
- 1 from Kenya
- 2 from Dubai, UAE
- 3 alerts
- 1 alert from Kampala
- 1 alert from Wakiso
- 1 alert from Arua
- 2 Contacts who were under quarantine
- 1 contact from Namisindwa
- 1 contact from Lira
- 19 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at border points and their entry into the country was not permitted.
- Ugandan Recoveries: 982
- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,817
- Samples from alerts and contacts: 671
- Total samples tested today: 2,488Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.