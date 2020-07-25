Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1,103

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 24 July 2020

- 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,103.

- 5 truck drivers: 2 arrived via Malaba, 2 via Padea and 1 via Ngomoromo Points of Entry

- 4 returnees who were under quarantine

- 1 from South Sudan

- 1 from Kenya

- 2 from Dubai, UAE

- 3 alerts

- 1 alert from Kampala

- 1 alert from Wakiso

- 1 alert from Arua

- 2 Contacts who were under quarantine

- 1 contact from Namisindwa

- 1 contact from Lira

- 19 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at border points and their entry into the country was not permitted.

- Ugandan Recoveries: 982

- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,817

- Samples from alerts and contacts: 671

- Total samples tested today: 2,488

