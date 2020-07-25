Pedalé Hospital assigned to Health Ministry

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, determined this Friday the transfer of the supervision of the Pedro Maria Tonha Pedalé Hospital, under construction in Luanda, to the sphere of the Ministry of Health. ,

In a note, the Press Office of the President of the Republic informs that the measure aims to materialize the Government principle of construction and expansion of the network of public hospitals to ensure better medical care and medication to the population.

"In this specific case, the idea is to make available to Angolans a reference hospital, differentiated and equipped with modern technology and high precision in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of high complexity," the document reads.

It stresses that the decision of the Angolan Head of State also takes into account the demographic growth of the country, which has motivated a "huge demand" for quality health services in the most diverse specialties.

This demand, the note continues, justifies with the inclusion in the hospital specialized for the treament of complex diseases, teaching and research, interventions related to ophthalmology and maternal-infant medicine, areas whose strategy and management deserve to be under the responsibility of the Ministry of Health.