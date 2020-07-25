Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President appoints deputy Coordinator of Technical Management Unit

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday here appointed Martinho Bangula Katúmua to the position of Assistant Coordinator of the Technical Management Unit of the National Staff Training Plan for the Technical Area of Programming, Monitoring and Evaluation.

 

 

Martinho Bangula Katúmua is a master in sociology and writer, an area where he won the Benguela Provincial Prize for Culture and Arts in 2015, in the Literature category, with the total set of his works.

