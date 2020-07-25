MPLA highlights qualities of nationalist Kundi Paihama

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The Political Bureau (BP) of the MPLA highlighted this Friday the "strong party-political convictions" of the nationalist and its militant Kundi Paihama, who died in the early hours of Friday in one of the hospital units in Luanda, victim of illness. ,

In a note of condolence, the BP stresses that Kundi Paihama has distinguished himself as a "front-line political activist", a patriot with a "high party-political sense", qualities that have elevated him to a member of the Central Committee and of the Political Bureau.

In the message, to which Angop had access, the ruling party said that was with deep sorrow that the Political Bureau became aware of the death of the former Minister of National Defence.

Born on 12 December 1944, in Quipungo, Huila province, Kundi Paihama, "one of the best sons of Angola", held several public positions with emphasis on those of Minister of Interior, State Security, Inspection and State Control.

Among the duties performed by the late are also that of Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, as well as governor of the provinces of Luanda, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo, Cunene and deputy to the National Assembly, which interrupted for health reasons.

The Political Bureau of MPLA considers the death of Kundi Paihama a "departure of one of the most valuable and fearless Heroes of the Homeland", who gave the best of his life in defense of the superior interests of Angola and the Angolans.

Finally, the MPLA's Political Bureau "leans before the memory of the deceased" and addresses to the bereaved family, heartfelt condolences.