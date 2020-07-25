Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,465 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 update (24 July 2020)

World Health Organization in Libya Download logo

The National Center for Disease Control in Libya has just reported 110 new patients to have contracted COVID-19, in addition to 3 recoveries and 1 fatality. Thus, the total number of COVID19 patients is 2424, of whom 504 recovered, 57 died and 1863 are still active.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization in Libya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 update (24 July 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.