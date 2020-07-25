Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 update (24 July 2020)

The National Center for Disease Control in Libya has just reported 110 new patients to have contracted COVID-19, in addition to 3 recoveries and 1 fatality. Thus, the total number of COVID19 patients is 2424, of whom 504 recovered, 57 died and 1863 are still active.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization in Libya.
