Angolan President congratulates Liberia

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, Friday congratulated the People, the Government and the Head of State of Liberia, for the celebration of the 173rd anniversary of the country's Independence, to be marked next Sunday. ,

In a congratulatory note sent to his counterpart George Weah, the Angolan statesman was convinced of the wide possibility of cooperation between the two African countries.

In the message, to which Angop had access, João Lourenço says he hopes that the two governments will put their efforts to achieve results that contribute to the progress and well-being of the Angolan and Liberian peoples.

The Angolan Head of State ends the message by wishing the people of Liberia good health, success and prosperity.

Relations between Angola and Liberia date back to the 1960s.

In 2011, the two states signed a General Cooperation Agreement and a Memorandum of Political Consultations that inaugurated a new stage in bilateral cooperation.

Liberia, independent since 26 July 1847, is the first country in Africa to achieve self-determination.