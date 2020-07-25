President considers Kundi Paihama "top figure''

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, considers in a message of condolence the nationalist Kundi Paihama as "a leading figure in the history of the struggle to consolidate National Independence and in the organization of the State on the political and security fronts. ,

Kundi Paihama died in the early hours of this Friday, victim of illness, in a hospital unit of the Angolan capital, Luanda.

In the note, President João Lourenço stresses the fact that Kundi Paihama was governor of several provinces and Minister of National Defence in the years that coincided with the end of the military conflict and the advent of peace.

According to the Angolan statesman, it was during this period that the nationalist, as minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, devoted his attention to these "valuable compatriots.

"A man of great human qualities, deeply inserted in the community that saw him born and defender of the greater cause of the Angolan people, General Kundi Paihama leaves a legacy that new and future generations must cultivate," said the Head of State.

To Kundi Paihama's family and friends, the President of the Republic addresses "the deepest feelings of regret and expresses the wish that they may endure such a painful moment".

The message extends to the nationalist's former companions in government action and the armed forces.