Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,604 in the last 365 days.

PGR seizes Benguela Hemodialysis Center

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The National Asset Recovery Service (SNRA) of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) ordered the seizure of several infrastructures, including the Hemodialysis Centre built on the site of Benguela General Hospital and all its equipment. ,

 

Seized within the framework of the Law on the Coercive Repatriation and Expanded Loss of Goods, the health unit for patients with kidney insufficiency was built with public funds and, as trustee, the PGR appointed the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

 

A note from PGR to which Angop had access this Friday indicates that the centre was built with funds from the Ministry of Health, which had signed a contract with the company Organizações RCA&DLA, LDA, represented by Deolinda Maria Lopes Alberto.

 

"The company took over the property, with the involvement of former Minister of Health, José Vieira Dias Van-Dúnem, and the former Director of Planning and Statistics Studies of the Ministry of Health, Daniel António," the note states.

 

The PGR also seized the "3AY" Private Technical Institute of Health, located in the Vidrul district, in the municipality of Cacuaco, in Luanda, indicating the Provincial Directorate of Education of Luanda as the trustee.

 

Built to be a public school under No. 4021, the institution was closed for some time for works supported by the State.

,

You just read:

PGR seizes Benguela Hemodialysis Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.