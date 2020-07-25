Several State Highways Restricted in Philadelphia for Local Project

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several highways in Philadelphia starting next week for road work due to a local traffic project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, July 27, through Friday, August 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekday lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 611 (Broad Street) between Cecil B Moore Avenue and Clearfield Street for ADA ramp installations;

Monday, July 27, through Friday, August 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekday lane restrictions are scheduled on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between 66th Street and Presidential Boulevard for ADA ramp installations; and

Monday, July 27, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekday lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 291 (Penrose Avenue) at the 26th Street intersection for traffic signalization operations.

The local sponsored project consists of widening Route 291 (Penrose Avenue), upgrading traffic signalization equipment at 26th Street, ADA ramp improvements, road connection to Penrose Ferry Avenue, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #