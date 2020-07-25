Governor Abbott Urges Texans Along The Coast To Prepare For Tropical Storm Hanna Following Hurricane, Storm Surge Warnings

July 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after the National Hurricane Center issued a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warnings for several parts of the Texas Coast as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches the state:

"As Tropical Storm Hanna approaches, Texans along the coast are advised to take precautionary measures to protect life and property,” said Governor Abbott. "I urge all those who are in the path of this storm to heed the warnings and guidance from local officials before the storm makes landfall. The State of Texas will coordinate with local officials to provide assistance and resources to communities in the area."

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Baffin Bay northward to Mesquite Bay. A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Baffin Bay to Sargent, Texas — including Corpus Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay.

A Hurricane Warning means that Hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours. A Storm Surge Warning means there is danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 24 hours in the indicated locations. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the Texas Coast.

For more information, visit www.hurricanes.gov