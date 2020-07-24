Golden Tag Announces Resignation of Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: GOG) today announced the resignation of James Levy as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Levy for his service to Golden Tag and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company exploring for high-grade silver deposits. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego property in Durango State, Mexico. The San Diego property is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District, the site of several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead, and gold over the past century. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca. Golden Tag has no debt and cash balances of approximately $2.1 million.

For additional information, please contact:

Ph: 416-504-2024

www.goldentag.ca

Cautionary Statement:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company, or management, expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, anticipated growth of the resource through exploration drilling, anticipated project acquisitions or merger/acquisition activities, the ability to find and acquire new resource mineral projects, and the ability to fund future drill programs.