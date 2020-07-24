Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,703 in the last 365 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net income of $2.1 million for Second Quarter 2020

Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per share

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued a press release announcing second quarter 2020 financial results. The Company reported net income of $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $1.8 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.15 per share, payable on August 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2020.

A copy of the press release can be accessed online at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1541119/000154111920000032/a6302020earningsreleas.htm

Media:   Financial:  
Laurie Stewart   Daphne Kelley  
President/CEO   EVP/CFO  
(206) 448-0884 x306   (206) 448-0884 x305  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net income of $2.1 million for Second Quarter 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.